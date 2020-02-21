Guidance
Veterans UK: contact us
Information on how to contact Veterans UK and their services.
Veterans UK helpline
The Ministry of Defence’s Veterans UK helpline provides assistance on many issues including benefits, housing and welfare.
Veterans UK
Ministry of Defence
Norcross
Thornton Cleveleys
FY5 3WP
Email: veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk
Freephone (UK only): 0808 1914 2 18 Telephone (overseas): +44 1253 866 043 Normal Service 8.00 am to 5.00 pm Monday to Friday
When the helpline is closed, callers in need of immediate emotional support will be given the option to be routed to The Samaritans 24 hour helpline.
Help and support for when a veteran or service person dies
Information about bereavement compensation as well as support and guidance for the families and dependants of deceased armed forces personnel and veterans.
Veterans Welfare Service
How to get help from the Veterans Welfare Service.
Armed Forces Pension enquiries
Joint Personnel Administration Centre (JPAC)
Mail Point 480
Kentigern House
65 Brown Street
Glasgow
G2 8EX
United Kingdom
Phone: 0800 085 3600
Phone (from overseas): 0044 141 224 3600
Phone (military): 94560 3600
Complain about Veterans UK
How to complain about the service you get from Veterans UK
Media enquiries
How the media can contact Veterans UK.
Fraud
Tell us if you think someone is committing fraud.
Ministry of Defence Fraud Team
FREEPOST NAT18006
Norcross
Thornton Cleveleys
FY5 3ZZ
United Kingdom
Telephone: 01253 338698
Make a Service Records and Subject Access Request
Find out how to apply for access to personal data held by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
Make an Freedom Of Information (FOI) request
Read about the FOI Act and how to make a request, check our previous releases to see if we’ve already answered your question and make a new request by contacting us using the details below.
This must provide your:
- name (title, first name and surname)
- a postal address and or email address for reply
- include a description of the information required (please be as specific as possible)
We will deal with your request as quickly as we can, and will aim to let you have a response within 20 working days. If for any reason we are unable to let you have a response within 20 working days we will contact you as soon as possible explaining the reason for this.
Freedom of Information Act and Environmental Information Regulation requests
MOD Information Rights Team
Ground floor, zone D
Main Building
Whitehall
London
SW1A 2HB
United Kingdom
Email: cio-foi@mod.uk
Not to be used for requesting your own information (Subject Access Request), service records including for deceased relatives, or pension enquiries.