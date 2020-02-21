Veterans UK: contact us

Veterans UK helpline

The Ministry of Defence’s Veterans UK helpline provides assistance on many issues including benefits, housing and welfare.

Veterans UK

Ministry of Defence

Norcross

Thornton Cleveleys

FY5 3WP



Email: veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk

Freephone (UK only): 0808 1914 2 18 Telephone (overseas): +44 1253 866 043 Normal Service 8.00 am to 5.00 pm Monday to Friday

When the helpline is closed, callers in need of immediate emotional support will be given the option to be routed to The Samaritans 24 hour helpline.

Information about bereavement compensation as well as support and guidance for the families and dependants of deceased armed forces personnel and veterans.

How to get help from the Veterans Welfare Service.

Armed Forces Pension enquiries

Joint Personnel Administration Centre (JPAC)

Mail Point 480

Kentigern House

65 Brown Street

Glasgow

G2 8EX

United Kingdom



Phone: 0800 085 3600

Phone (from overseas): 0044 141 224 3600

Phone (military): 94560 3600

How to complain about the service you get from Veterans UK

How the media can contact Veterans UK.

Fraud

Tell us if you think someone is committing fraud.

Ministry of Defence Fraud Team

FREEPOST NAT18006

Norcross

Thornton Cleveleys

FY5 3ZZ

United Kingdom



Telephone: 01253 338698

Find out how to apply for access to personal data held by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Read about the FOI Act and how to make a request, check our previous releases to see if we’ve already answered your question and make a new request by contacting us using the details below.

This must provide your:

name (title, first name and surname)

a postal address and or email address for reply

include a description of the information required (please be as specific as possible)

We will deal with your request as quickly as we can, and will aim to let you have a response within 20 working days. If for any reason we are unable to let you have a response within 20 working days we will contact you as soon as possible explaining the reason for this.

Freedom of Information Act and Environmental Information Regulation requests

MOD Information Rights Team

Ground floor, zone D

Main Building

Whitehall

London

SW1A 2HB

United Kingdom



Email: cio-foi@mod.uk

Not to be used for requesting your own information (Subject Access Request), service records including for deceased relatives, or pension enquiries.