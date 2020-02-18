Guidance
Veterans Welfare Service
The Veterans Welfare Service (VWS) provides a professional help and advice service to veterans or anyone supporting a veteran, their families and dependants.
Overview
VWS is run by the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) Veterans UK and provides free one-to-one support to veterans or anyone supporting a veteran, their families and dependants, with a national network of welfare managers across the UK and Republic of Ireland.
We work together with the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force, local authorities, voluntary organisations, service charities and Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committees to provide a free welfare service that promotes independence, maintains dignity and provides continuous support through life.
How we can help
We make it easier for you to access the help and services you need by providing advice and support:
- through either telephone contact or, if needed, during a home visit
- with the transition from service to civilian life
- to bereaved families
- if there are changes in disablement
- with any life event that needs welfare assistance
- with any forms and help completing them if needed.
Further information available
This leaflet gives more information on who the Veterans Welfare Service are and what they do.
If you need help
There are 4 Veterans Welfare Centres, providing advice and support across the UK. If you need any help, phone or email the welfare centre nearest to where you live or the Veterans UK helpline.
Centurion (London, SE and SW England)
Tel 02392 702232
Email: veterans-uk-vws-south@mod.uk
Kidderminster (South and Central Wales, Midlands and East England)
Tel 01562 825527
Email: veterans-uk-vws-wales-mid@mod.uk
Norcross VWC (NW England, Yorkshire and Humber, North Wales and IOM)
Tel 01253 333494
Email: veterans-uk-vws-north@mod.uk
Glasgow (Scotland, NE England, NI and ROI)
Tel 0141 2242709
Email: veterans-uk-vws-scot-ni@mod.uk
Veterans UK helpline
Freephone (UK only):0808 1914 2 18
Telephone (overseas): +44 1253 866 043
Email: veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk
Normal Service: 8.00am to 5.00pm, Monday to Friday