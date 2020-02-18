Overview

VWS is run by the Ministry of Defence’s ( MOD ) Veterans UK and provides free one-to-one support to veterans or anyone supporting a veteran, their families and dependants, with a national network of welfare managers across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

We work together with the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force, local authorities, voluntary organisations, service charities and Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committees to provide a free welfare service that promotes independence, maintains dignity and provides continuous support through life.

How we can help

We make it easier for you to access the help and services you need by providing advice and support:

through either telephone contact or, if needed, during a home visit

with the transition from service to civilian life

to bereaved families

if there are changes in disablement

with any life event that needs welfare assistance

with any forms and help completing them if needed.

Further information available

This leaflet gives more information on who the Veterans Welfare Service are and what they do.

A guide to the Veterans Welfare Service PDF , 2.71MB, 2 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you need help

There are 4 Veterans Welfare Centres, providing advice and support across the UK. If you need any help, phone or email the welfare centre nearest to where you live or the Veterans UK helpline.

Centurion (London, SE and SW England)

Tel 02392 702232

Email: veterans-uk-vws-south@mod.uk

Kidderminster (South and Central Wales, Midlands and East England)

Tel 01562 825527

Email: veterans-uk-vws-wales-mid@mod.uk

Norcross VWC (NW England, Yorkshire and Humber, North Wales and IOM)

Tel 01253 333494

Email: veterans-uk-vws-north@mod.uk

Glasgow (Scotland, NE England, NI and ROI)

Tel 0141 2242709

Email: veterans-uk-vws-scot-ni@mod.uk

Veterans UK helpline

Freephone (UK only):0808 1914 2 18

Telephone (overseas): +44 1253 866 043

Email: veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk

Normal Service: 8.00am to 5.00pm, Monday to Friday