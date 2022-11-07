Apply for Armed Forces Compensation or a War Pension

For more about the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme or War Pension Scheme see our guidance.

You do not need to know which compensation scheme applies to you before making a claim.

Eligibility:

you may be able to get a payment if you have an injury, illness or medical disorder caused or made worse by UK armed forces service

claims can be made for both physical and mental health conditions

if you want to claim for a condition related to exposure to asbestos, read the guidance on GOV.UK first

only use this service to make a claim. If you want to ask for a review or appeal a previous decision, contact Veterans UK

if you want to claim for bereavement or dependant’s benefits, do not use this service. See our guidance on GOV.UK

Before you start

You’ll be asked for:

an email address if you want to claim online. If you do not have one, you should make a claim by post. Details of how to do this can be found further down this page

details of anyone helping you make a claim, for example a charity or welfare adviser

your own details, including your national insurance number

your armed forces service, including dates you served, if you know them

the illness or injury you’re claiming for and why you think they are related to your armed forces service

your doctor’s details and, if you have them, details of any hospitals that have treated you for the medical conditions you’re claiming for

any other compensation or benefits you receive or have received for the conditions you’re claiming for

your bank account details

Gather any details or documents you need in advance - this will make it faster to answer the questions.

You do not need to get any new information you do not already have. Veterans UK cannot refund any costs involved if you do this.

Rules for UK Special Forces (UKSF)

If the person named in the application has ever served with the United Kingdom Special Forces (UKSF), either directly or in a support role, you must contact the MOD A Block Disclosure Cell before making a claim. You may be asked to apply for Express Prior Authority in Writing (EPAW) and will be given a reference number to quote when you make your claim. Email MAB-Disclosures@mod.gov.uk explaining you want to apply for Armed Forces Compensation or a War Pension.

Making a claim online

Start now

If you have already started a claim

You will need your last name, National Insurance number and date of birth to access your part completed claim.

Return to a saved application

Making a claim by post

You can also claim by filling in a paper claim form and sending it back to us. Ask for a paper form by calling the Veterans UK Helpline on 0808 1914 218 Mon to Fri 8am to 4pm or email veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk. The helpline will send you a form and a pre-paid envelope to return it.

Help with making a claim

You can get help with making a claim by contacting the Veterans UK helpline or Veterans Welfare Service. The welfare service can arrange an appointment to provide one to one help if needed.