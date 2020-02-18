Help for veterans diagnosed with diffuse mesothelioma

Overview

If you are diagnosed with diffuse mesothelioma you may be eligible to claim a War Pension and if accepted, you have two options to consider under the War Pension Scheme:

receive a one off lump sum payment of up to £140,000

choose to receive weekly or monthly War Pension payments.

Our Veterans Welfare Service provides free professional help, guidance and support to veterans and their dependants.

How to claim

You must contact us as soon as possible.

Contact the Veterans Welfare Centre by phone or email, choosing the welfare centre nearest to where you live. If you live overseas, phone or email any of the four welfare centres and it will be redirected appropriately.

Or phone or email the Veterans UK helpline on:

Freephone (UK only) 0808 1914 2 18

Telephone (overseas) +44 1253 866 043

Email veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk.

A Welfare Manager from our Veterans Welfare Service will call you back and arrange a home visit so that the options can be fully explained to you.

Your Welfare Manager will help you complete the forms and fully support you as your point of contact throughout the claims process.

Important information when choosing the lump sum payment

If you choose to receive the one off lump sum payment option:

your Welfare Manager will explain the process and the need to complete and sign the lump sum payment election form

your Welfare Manager will explain about possible deductions from the diffuse mesothelioma lump sum payment

you and your dependants will no longer be entitled to receive benefits under the War Pension Scheme such as supplementary allowances, treatment and War Widow(er)’s Pension

your dependants can still make a claim for funeral expenses.

Help and support

You can phone or email: