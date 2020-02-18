Guidance
Help for veterans diagnosed with diffuse mesothelioma
How we can help you if you have been diagnosed with the asbestos related disease, diffuse mesothelioma, due to military service.
Overview
If you are diagnosed with diffuse mesothelioma you may be eligible to claim a War Pension and if accepted, you have two options to consider under the War Pension Scheme:
- receive a one off lump sum payment of up to £140,000
- choose to receive weekly or monthly War Pension payments.
Our Veterans Welfare Service provides free professional help, guidance and support to veterans and their dependants.
How to claim
You must contact us as soon as possible.
Contact the Veterans Welfare Centre by phone or email, choosing the welfare centre nearest to where you live. If you live overseas, phone or email any of the four welfare centres and it will be redirected appropriately.
Or phone or email the Veterans UK helpline on:
- Freephone (UK only) 0808 1914 2 18
- Telephone (overseas) +44 1253 866 043
- Email veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk.
A Welfare Manager from our Veterans Welfare Service will call you back and arrange a home visit so that the options can be fully explained to you.
Your Welfare Manager will help you complete the forms and fully support you as your point of contact throughout the claims process.
Important information when choosing the lump sum payment
If you choose to receive the one off lump sum payment option:
- your Welfare Manager will explain the process and the need to complete and sign the lump sum payment election form
- your Welfare Manager will explain about possible deductions from the diffuse mesothelioma lump sum payment
- you and your dependants will no longer be entitled to receive benefits under the War Pension Scheme such as supplementary allowances, treatment and War Widow(er)’s Pension
- your dependants can still make a claim for funeral expenses.
Help and support
You can phone or email:
Veterans UK
Ministry of Defence
Norcross
Thornton Cleveleys
FY5 3WP
Freephone (UK only):0808 1914 2 18
Telephone (overseas): +44 1253 866 043
Email: veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk
Normal Service 8.00 am to 5.00 pm Monday to Friday