War Pension Scheme: Treatment Allowance

Overview

Treatment allowance is a temporary allowance payable in place of basic War Pension and Allowance for Lower Standard of Occupation ( ALSO ) payable at the rate of a 100% War Pension. You may be entitled to this allowance if you are employed and suffer a loss of earnings as a result of receiving or recovering from necessary treatment for your accepted disablement(s). For the allowance to be considered it must be treatment for the accepted disablement and not the disablement itself that prevents work for 8 days or more.

Eligibility

If you are having medical, surgical or rehabilitative treatment in a hospital or at home, you may be entitled to Treatment Allowance if the treatment:

is for the condition(s) you get a War Pension for, and

stops you working for more than 8 days, and

causes you to lose earnings.

Important information

If your War Pension and ALSO add up to the 100% rate, Treatment Allowance will not financially benefit you.

If you are not eligible for Treatment Allowance because your treatment only causes occasional interruptions to your employment but you do suffer a loss of earnings, you may be entitled to Part-Time Treatment Allowance..

Ideally the claim should be submitted before treatment. However, we realise an appointment may offered at short notice and this may not be possible. If this is the case, please forward your claim form as soon as possible after the event.

How to claim

To apply for War Pensions Treatment Allowance, complete the claim form.

The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.

If you cannot download or print the form, phone or email the Veterans UK Helpline to ask for a copy.

If you disagree with a decision

Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong.

Changes in circumstances

You must let us know immediately about any changes in your circumstances so that we can make sure that you are getting the right amount of money.

If you need help

If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK.