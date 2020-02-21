War Pension Scheme: Allowance for Lowered Standard of Occupation

Overview

Allowance for Lowered Standard of Occupation ( ALSO ), paid under the War Pension Scheme, is an extra allowance payable to eligible War Pensioners whose service caused disability permanently prevents them from working in their regular occupation or other work of a similar standard.

Eligibility

To be eligible:

you must have a War Pension at the 40% rate or higher but less than 100%

your service caused disablement must make you permanently unable to do your regular occupation or work of a similar standard (this can include you trade or profession whilst in service)

you must be under 65 years of age when you make a claim.

Important information

ALSO cannot be paid if you get any of the following:

Unemployability Supplement

Treatment Allowance

Limited Capability for Work or Limited Capability for Work Related Activity components of Employment Support Allowance (ESA) or Universal Credit.

If you change your job, you need to tell us because this can change the amount we can pay you.

How to Claim

To apply for ALSO , complete the claim form.

The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.

If you cannot download or print the form, phone or email the Veterans UK Helpline to ask for a copy.

If you disagree with a decision

Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong

Changes in circumstances

You must let us know immediately about any changes in your circumstances so that we can make sure that you are getting the right amount of money.

If you need help

If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK