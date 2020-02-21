War Pension Scheme: Other allowances that may be available

Overview

If you get a war pension, you may be eligible to apply for extra allowances.

For example, Somebody who is awarded War Pension Constant Attendance Allowance or Unemployability Supplement will automatically receive Comforts Allowance too. Information about automatically paid allowances is on the lower section of this page. Information and guidance on how to apply for all other War Pension Supplementary Allowances is listed below with links to the relevant claim forms and further information.

To qualify you must be getting a war pension at the 40% rate or higher; you must be under 65 when you make your claim and your accepted condition(s) must make you permanently unable to do your regular occupation or work of a similar standard that is suitable in your case.

To qualify you must be getting a war pension at the 20% rate or higher; you must regularly wear an artificial limb and/or experience exceptional wear and tear of your clothing because of your accepted condition(s).

To qualify you must be getting a war pension at the 80% rate or higher and you must need regular care from another person because of your accepted condition(s).

To qualify you must be getting a war pension at the 60% rate or higher; you must be under 65 when you make your claim and your accepted condition(s) must be so serious that you cannot work.

To qualify you must be getting a war pension at the 40% rate or higher and you must be unable or almost unable to walk because of your accepted condition(s).

Some of the above allowances overlap with Social Security benefits, where this happens you will not be able to receive both payments.

To qualify you must be getting a war pension; you must be employed, and you must suffer a loss of earnings as a result of receiving or recovering from necessary treatment for your accepted disablement(s).

Allowances paid automatically to eligible veterans

The following allowances are available and will be paid in certain circumstances. If you are entitled to any of these allowances, they will be paid automatically; you do not need to submit a claim form.

Exceptionally Severe Disablement Allowance (ESDA)

You may be entitled to this allowance if you are in receipt of CAA at one of the two highest rates. It is payable if you are in hospital.

Severe Disablement Occupational Allowance (SDOA)

You may be entitled to this allowance if you are in receipt of CAA at one of the two highest rates and you are still able to work, provided that you are not in receipt of UnSupp or Treatment Allowance.

Invalidity Allowance

You may be entitled to this allowance if you are in receipt of UnSupp and you have not reached the age of 60.

Age allowance

You may be entitled to this allowance if you are in receipt of a war disablement pension of 40% or more and you are aged 65 or over.

Comforts Allowance

You may be entitled to one of the rates of this allowance if you are in receipt of CAA or UnSupp .

Were you in receipt of Unemployability Supplement and attained State Pension age between 8 April 2002 and 10 April 2006? If so, there were some rule changes which may affect the rate of Basic State Pension you receive. If this applies to you, and you think you may not be receiving the correct amount of State Pension, you should contact the Pensions Service claim line on 0800 731 7898 lines are open from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, except public holidays. Calls from a BT landline will be free. Other service providers and mobile networks may charge.