War Pension Scheme: Mobility Supplement (WPMS)
Information and guidance on how to apply for the War Pensioners' Mobility Supplement (WPMS).
Overview
War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement (WPMS) is paid with War Disablement Pension to help with extra mobility costs due to service caused disability. Anyone who gets WPMS can use their payment to cover the cost of a vehicle through the Motability Scheme. If you get War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement, there are other kinds of help you may be entitled to. For example:
- you do not have to pay road tax
- you may be entitled to a Disabled Persons Railcard
- you may be entitled to a blue badge for car parking.
Eligibility
To be eligible for WPMS:
- a War Pension must be in payment for the amputation of one or both legs (through or above the ankle), or
- your War Pension must be 40% or higher, and
- the conditions that your War Pension is for are the main reason you are unable to walk, or why you find walking difficult, or
- the conditions that your War Pension is for are the main reason why trying to walk could put you in danger or seriously damage your health, or
- you cannot walk outside without someone’s help and your War Pension is for loss of vision assessed at 90% or more and hearing loss at 80% or more.
Important information
You cannot get WPMS if you receive any of these payments:
- Disability Living Allowance (DLA) higher rate mobility component
- Personal Independence Payment (PIP) enhanced rate mobility component
- Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP).
How to claim
To apply for WPMS, complete the claim form.
The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.
If you cannot download or print the form, phone or email the Veterans UK Helpline to ask for a copy.
If you disagree with a decision
Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong.
Changes in circumstances
You must let us know immediately about any changes in your circumstances so that we can make sure that you are getting the right amount of money.
If you need help
If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK.
This guidance provides general information only. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate, but it is not a full and authoritative statement of the law. The scheme rules are the authoritative document.
Last updated 7 August 2020 + show all updates
-
Replacement of attachment.
-
First published.