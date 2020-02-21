War Pension Scheme: Mobility Supplement (WPMS)

Overview

War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement ( WPMS ) is paid with War Disablement Pension to help with extra mobility costs due to service caused disability. Anyone who gets WPMS can use their payment to cover the cost of a vehicle through the Motability Scheme. If you get War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement, there are other kinds of help you may be entitled to. For example:

you do not have to pay road tax

you may be entitled to a Disabled Persons Railcard

you may be entitled to a blue badge for car parking.

Eligibility

To be eligible for WPMS :

a War Pension must be in payment for the amputation of one or both legs (through or above the ankle), or

your War Pension must be 40% or higher, and

the conditions that your War Pension is for are the main reason you are unable to walk, or why you find walking difficult, or

the conditions that your War Pension is for are the main reason why trying to walk could put you in danger or seriously damage your health, or

you cannot walk outside without someone’s help and your War Pension is for loss of vision assessed at 90% or more and hearing loss at 80% or more.

Important information

You cannot get WPMS if you receive any of these payments:

How to claim

To apply for WPMS , complete the claim form.

War Pensioners Mobility Supplement Application Form WPS0003WPMS PDF , 312KB, 13 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.

If you cannot download or print the form, phone or email the Veterans UK Helpline to ask for a copy.

If you disagree with a decision

Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong.

Changes in circumstances

You must let us know immediately about any changes in your circumstances so that we can make sure that you are getting the right amount of money.

If you need help

If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK.