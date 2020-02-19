Appeal a War Pension or Armed Forces Compensation decision

Overview

Most decisions under the War Pension or Armed Forces Compensation Schemes have an appeal right. The letter telling you about the decision tells you if you can appeal.

If you are unhappy with the decision and you think there are some facts Veterans UK may not have have known when we made our decision, you should contact us and ask for the decision to be looked at again. For decisions made under the War Pension Scheme we will call this a review and for decisions made under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme we call this a reconsideration.

If you did not receive the reasons for decision and you would like an explanation, please write to Veterans UK at the address below.

If you have the reasons for decision and you are still unhappy with the outcome you can appeal to an independent tribunal, although if your decision was made under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme, the law says we will need to reconsider the decision before an appeal can go ahead.

You have 12 months to appeal from the date of your decision letter.

The actions you must take depend on where you live.

If you live in England, Wales or overseas

You can either complete an appeal form or write to us stating:

your name, address and member/national insurance number

the name and address of any representative

an address where documents can be sent (this will normally be your home address)

the date and details of the decision you want to appeal against

why you disagree with the decision

sign and date your correspondence.

Please send the appeal form or your letter to Veterans UK.

If you live in Scotland or Northern Ireland

You must complete an appeal form:

for Scotland this must be sent to the Pensions Appeal Tribunal Scotland, the address is on the form

for Northern Ireland the appeal form should be sent to Veterans UK.

Appeal form

Download and fill in the form.

War Pension and AFCS notice of appeal form PDF , 231KB, 11 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in and where to send it.

If you cannot download or print the form, phone or email the Veterans UK helpline to ask for a copy.

You should receive a letter confirming we have received your appeal. If you do not receive this, you should contact us to check we have received your request.

Late appeals

If you appeal after 12 months you must tell us why you (or someone on your behalf) did not appeal within the 12 months.

The Tribunal will consider your reasons and may extend the time limit up to a further 12 months. We will write to you if the Tribunal rejects your appeal due to being late.

After you have appealed

The War Pensions and Armed Forces Compensation Tribunal explains what happens after you have appealed which includes information on:

Preparing for your hearing. What happens at your hearing. If you lose your appeal.

If you need help

You can contact any of the service charities or support organisations who can provide guidance and offer personal representation at appeal hearings.

If you need an appeal form sending or have any further questions, phone or email: