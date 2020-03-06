War Pension Scheme: War Widows or War Widowers Pension

Overview

War Widows or Widowers Pension are paid at different rates depending on your age and circumstances. The payments are tax free and can be made to an eligible bereaved wife, husband or civil partner. You may be eligible for War Widows or Widowers Pension if your wife, husband or civil partner died as a result of their service in Her Majesty’s ( HM ) Armed Forces before 6 April 2005.

Eligibility

The deceased must have served before 6 April 2005, but you may be eligible if they died of an illness or injury later.

One of the following must apply, your wife, husband or civil partner:

died as result of their service in HM Armed Forces before 6 April 2005

Armed Forces before 6 April 2005 was a civil defence volunteer or a civilian and their death was a result of the 1939 to 1945 war

was a merchant seaman, a member of the naval auxiliary services, or a coastguard and their death was a result of an injury or disease they got during a war or because they were a prisoner of war

died as a result of their service as a member of the Polish Forces under British command during the 1939 to 1945 war, or in the Polish Resettlement Forces

was getting a War Pensions Constant Attendance Allowance at the time of their death, or would have been had they not been in hospital

was getting a War Disablement Pension at the 80% rate or higher and was getting Unemployability Supplement.

You may be entitled to a pension if you lived with a partner as husband and wife or as civil partners.

Important information

If your partner was injured, developed an illness or died as a result of service on or after 6 April 2005, you may be eligible to claim through the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme.

If you are awarded a WWP , you may be be eligible to claim for other allowances.

You may be eligible to claim for assistance towards funeral expenses.

How to claim

To apply for War Widow(er) Pension, complete the application form:

The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.

If you cannot download or print the form, phone or email the Veterans UK Helpline to ask for a copy.

If you disagree with a decision

Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong

Changes in circumstances

You must let us know immediately about any changes in your circumstances so that we can make sure that you are getting the right amount of money.

Please Note: You’ll continue to get your pension if you marry, form a civil partnership or start living with a partner on or after 1 April 2015. If this happened before 1 April 2015, you’ll still get a pension if both: your late spouse or civil partner left service before 31 March 1973, and

your new relationship started on or after 6 April 2005 If your pension stopped, you may be able claim your pension again if: you become widowed again

you divorce or separate

your civil partner dies

your civil partnership ends

you stop living with the person as their partner If your pension has been stopped and you would like to claim your pension again, contact Veterans UK.

If you need help

If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK