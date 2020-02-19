Support after the death of a service person or veteran

Overview

Benefits are only usually paid where death has occurred in service or within 7 years from when service ends.

Survivors’ Guaranteed Income Payment ( SGIP )

SGIP is an ongoing income stream paid monthly for life to an eligible partner . The SGIP base figure is calculated by multiplying the deceased’s salary by a factor based on their age. 60% of this base figure is paid, it is taxable and uprated annually by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

A surviving adult dependant is someone who, at the time of death was:

in an exclusive relationship with the deceased

financially dependent or interdependent on the deceased, and

was not prevented from marrying or forming a civil partnership with the deceased.

Child Payments

Child Payment is a monthly income stream paid to eligible children. It is calculated in the same way as the SGIP base figure but the amount payable depends on the number of children. The Child Payment is taxable and uprated annually by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

An eligible child is the child of, adopted child or any other child who was financially dependent on the deceased and aged under 18 at the time of death. A child can be considered an eligible child if they are born within one year of the death.

You could still be eligible if you are aged under 23 years old and in full-time education or vocational training.

You may also be considered eligible if you are unable to engage in gainful employment due to physical or mental disability.

Bereavement Grant

The Bereavement Grant is payable as a tax free lump sum in certain cases to eligible partners or eligible children. Where there is no eligible partner, then the Bereavement Grant is divided between all eligible children.

For information on any of the benefits listed above, please refer to chapter 4 of the Armed forces compensation scheme statement of policy (JSP 765).

How to claim

In the event of death in service, your family will be fully supported by Visiting Officers and Veterans Welfare Service Managers. Veterans UK will automatically consider if benefits are payable. If awarded, benefits are paid from the day after the date of death.

You may need to ask for a claim form if:

death occurs after the individual has left service, or

an eligible child is not living with the spouse, civil partner or surviving adult dependant, or

there is no spouse, civil partner or surviving adult dependant.

If you want a claim form, phone or email the Veterans UK Helpline. to ask for a copy.

If you disagree with a decision

If you need help

