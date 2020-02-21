War Pension Scheme: Constant Attendance Allowance (CAA)

Overview

Constant Attendance Allowance ( CAA ) is an extra allowance which has 4 different levels which link to the amount of care needed for the condition a War Pension is being paid for.

You do not need to be paying the person who is looking after you to get this allowance.

If you are awarded CAA , you may be entitled to other additional allowances.

Eligibility

You may be able to get this allowance if your War Pension is 80% or higher and you need regular care because of the conditions you receive a War Pension for.

Care could mean assistance from another person with dressing, washing, shaving, eating or using the toilet and care could also include needing someone to supervise and prompt you to complete these activities. However, care does not include shopping, preparing meals, cooking, cleaning the house or similar activities.

Important information

If you are admitted to hospital and receive free in-patient treatment for more than 4 weeks, payment of CAA will be withheld from the 28th full day of treatment until the date of discharge. If you are discharged and re-admitted to hospital within 28 days, the days of admission will counted as continuous.

If you permanently go into a local authority funded care home, your payment of CAA will be suspended from the day after the 28th day of residence in the care home.

If you get any of these payments, they will be adjusted against CAA :

How to claim

To apply for CAA , complete the application form:

The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.

If you cannot download or print the form, phone or email the Veterans UK Helpline to ask for a copy.

If you disagree with a decision

Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong

Changes in circumstances

You must let us know immediately about any changes in your circumstances so that we can make sure that you are getting the right amount of money.

If you need help

If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK