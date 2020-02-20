Guidance
Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP)
Information about the additional allowance for service personnel and veterans who have been seriously injured as a result of service on or after 6 April 2005.
Overview
Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP) is an additional allowance which provides financial support for service personnel and veterans who have an Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) Guaranteed Income Payment (GIP) which is in Band A - C.
AFIP is paid at the same rate as the combined Enhanced daily living and mobility components of Personal Independence Payment (PIP).
Eligibility
You could be eligible for AFIP if:
- you were injured on or after 6 April 2005, and
- you are given an AFCS GIP which is in Band A - C.
If you are eligible, you will get the payment for as long as you’re entitled to this level of GIP. You won’t be reassessed in the future.
Important information
You cannot get AFIP at the same time as the following benefits:
- Disability Living Allowance (DLA) or PIP
- War Pensioners Mobility Supplement (WPMS)
- War Pensions Constant Attendance Allowance (CAA)
- Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit (IIDB)Constant Attendance Allowance (CAA)
How to Claim
Veterans UK will automatically a claim form to those who have an AFCS GIP which is in Band A - C.
If you do not receive a claim form, please contact us.
If you disagree with a decision
Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong
If you need help
If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK