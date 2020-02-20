Overview

Armed Forces Independence Payment ( AFIP ) is an additional allowance which provides financial support for service personnel and veterans who have an Armed Forces Compensation Scheme ( AFCS ) Guaranteed Income Payment ( GIP ) which is in Band A - C.

AFIP is paid at the same rate as the combined Enhanced daily living and mobility components of Personal Independence Payment ( PIP ).

Eligibility

You could be eligible for AFIP if:

you were injured on or after 6 April 2005, and

you are given an AFCS GIP which is in Band A - C.

If you are eligible, you will get the payment for as long as you’re entitled to this level of GIP . You won’t be reassessed in the future.

Important information

You cannot get AFIP at the same time as the following benefits:

How to Claim

Veterans UK will automatically a claim form to those who have an AFCS GIP which is in Band A - C.

If you do not receive a claim form, please contact us.

If you disagree with a decision

Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong

If you need help

If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK