Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP)

Information about the additional allowance for service personnel and veterans who have been seriously injured as a result of service on or after 6 April 2005.

Published 20 February 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK

Overview

Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP) is an additional allowance which provides financial support for service personnel and veterans who have an Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) Guaranteed Income Payment (GIP) which is in Band A - C.

AFIP is paid at the same rate as the combined Enhanced daily living and mobility components of Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

Eligibility

You could be eligible for AFIP if:

  • you were injured on or after 6 April 2005, and
  • you are given an AFCS GIP which is in Band A - C.

If you are eligible, you will get the payment for as long as you’re entitled to this level of GIP. You won’t be reassessed in the future.

Important information

You cannot get AFIP at the same time as the following benefits:

How to Claim

Veterans UK will automatically a claim form to those who have an AFCS GIP which is in Band A - C.
If you do not receive a claim form, please contact us.

If you disagree with a decision

Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong

If you need help

If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK

