Funeral expenses for War Pensioners and veterans

Overview

Funeral expenses are paid as a set amount to help pay for the funeral of a War Pensioner or veteran whose death was due to service before 6 April 2005.

Eligibility

You can claim funeral expenses where:

death was due to service before 6 April 2005, or

War Pensions Constant Attendance Allowance was being paid or would have been paid had the War Pensioner not been in hospital when they died, or

Unemployability Supplement was in payment at the time of death and the War Pension was being paid at 80% or higher.

Important information

A claim or enquiry about making a claim for funeral expenses must be made within three months of the date of the funeral.

War Pension Scheme funeral expenses do not cover the cost of War Widows or War Widowers funerals.

There is also a Government scheme which may be able to help with the cost of a funeral.

How to claim

If you want to make a claim for War Widows or War Widowers Pension and funeral expenses, you can complete the claim form and send it to the address noted on the form.

The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.

If you cannot download or print the form, phone or email the Veterans UK Helpline to ask for a copy.

If you want to claim funeral expenses but you do not wish to make a claim for War Widows or War Widowers Pension, please phone the Veterans UK helpline and ask for a claim form.

If you disagree with a decision

Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong

If you need help

If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK