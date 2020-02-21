War Pensioners: Other help you may be entitled to

Access to Health Services, Priority Treatment for Veterans

There are currently no arrangements with Health Authorities in Northern Ireland. Their aim is that all patients should have access to treatment within a reasonable timescale.

All veterans in England, Scotland, and Wales are entitled to priority access to the National Health Service ( NHS ) care (including hospital, primary or community care) for conditions associated with their time within HM Armed Forces (service-related). This is always subject to clinical need and doesn’t entitle you to jump the queue ahead of someone with a higher clinical need.

Help with NHS charges

War pensioners living in the UK should be supplied with any aids, appliances or home nursing equipment certified to be necessary for the treatment or control of their accepted disablements by the NHS or Social Services.

Some items may attract a prescription charge payable before an item can be ordered. However, as War Pensioners are exempt from NHS prescription charges for their accepted disablement, they should be provided without charge. We can only consider payment for necessary, medically approved items if you have to pay them yourself.

Prescription Exemption Certificates

If you are awarded a War Pension and you are an English resident under the age of 60, we can send you a certificate to exempt you from NHS prescription charges for any condition that has an assessable degree of disablement. The certificate allows exemption from prescription charges providing the prescribed medication, aids, appliances or equipment are required for your accepted disablement(s). If you have incurred prescription charges for your accepted disablement between the date of your claim and the date of your award of war pension we can consider a refund.

Under NHS regulations you are no longer required to pay for NHS prescriptions when you reach the age of 60. Prescription exemption certificates are not routinely issued for residents in Scotland and Wales due to the abolition of charges. Charges have been abolished completely in Northern Ireland. Please contact us for an up to date prescription exemption certificate.

Dental Treatment

A war pensioner who needs dental treatment because of accepted disablement may be reimbursed the full cost of NHS treatment costs within the appropriate band (A,B or C). Where NHS treatment is approved by Veterans UK but, out of personal preference, the war pensioner opts to attend a private dentist, reimbursement is restricted to the equivalent NHS treatment cost.

Eye tests and glasses

We can help with the cost of eye tests and glasses if you need them because of the conditions we pay you a War Pension for. Ask your optician for a NHS voucher and send it with your receipt for the fee and glasses to the Veterans UK Treatment Group at the address listed below. We normally only refund the money for the eye test and the value of the voucher. If you think you may be entitled to help towards the cost of your glasses and eye tests, write to the Veterans UK Treatment Group at the address listed below.

Hearing Aids

Veterans UK will not pay for hearing aids. In the UK, the supply of hearing aids is the responsibility of the NHS . There is no specific hearing impairment for which the NHS cannot supply a hearing aid.

Travelling expenses

The War Pension Scheme does not cover travel costs to go to NHS primary care providers such as general practitioner, dentist or optician. However, we may consider travel costs in respect of necessary treatment for accepted disablement when there is a requirement for treatment at a secondary care centre such as a hospital or clinic following referral from a primary care provider.

The scheme can consider costs for attending for secondary treatment at the nearest facility able to provide the required treatment or at a centre of excellence where referral is not a matter of personal choice but of clinical need determined by the referring doctor.

Wheelchairs

If you need a wheelchair, your doctor will send you to your local wheelchair centre. If you are getting a War Pensioners Mobility Supplement, you can use it to get a powered wheelchair. You can also get help from Motability.

Home nursing equipment

Home Nursing Equipment is an aid or equipment needed by a severely disabled war pensioner because of a war pensioned disability. These items should be routinely provided by the NHS or social services. However, if there is likely to be delay in the provision of an item from the NHS or social services, Veterans UK may be able to provide assistance if the equipment is essential and there is a risk of worsening of the pensioner’s condition.

Home Adaptation Grant ( HAG ): England, Scotland and Northern Ireland

You can apply to your local council for assistance in adapting your home due to disability. If your local authority assistance does not cover the full cost of your home adaptation and the adaptation is required because of your accepted disablement(s), you may be eligible to apply for a HAG . The maximum amount payable in respect of a HAG is £750.

Grants towards the cost of adapting homes are fundamentally the responsibility of the Local Authority Social Services Authority. It may be in a war pensioner’s best interest to approach social services to see if they can offer financial assistance. As most social service grants are means tested it is unlikely a war pensioner will qualify for the full cost of an adaptation. It is not necessary to confirm whether social services have been approached before considering eligibility for a HAG .

Home Adaptation Grant ( HAG ): Wales

As the Artificial Limb & Appliance Service (ALAS) in Wales holds separate budgets for War Pensioners, funding for HAGs’ is provided through the NHS . Applications should be referred, via the Veterans Welfare Service to:

The Posture and Mobility Service,

Croesnewydd Road,

Wrexham

LL3 7NT



Useful information

Grant titles and maximum amounts vary between the four home countries:

Defence Facilities Grants in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Support for equipment and adaptations in Scotland

Convalescence care

Convalescence care supplies short term nursing care for a severely disabled war pensioner who is in need of a break and unable to stay in an ordinary hotel or guest house because of their accepted disablements.

A convalescent break can be considered if a severely disabled pensioner, whilst away from home, requires nursing care at the level provided by trained nursing staff in a registered nursing home and the needs for that care are wholly or mainly as a result of the war pensioned disablement(s). In the event that respite care, normally considered under local authority provision and intended to provide a break for the war pensioner’s regular carer, is not available it can also considered under convalescence care.

Remedial treatment

Mental health problems are common and can affect anyone, including ex-members of the armed forces. While some cope with support from family and friends, others may need clinical care and treatment, which could be from the NHS , support groups or charities.

Remedial Treatment is a term applied to war pensioners whose accepted disablement is a psychiatric condition attributable to service before 6th April 2005 and who have a medical need for a short period of non NHS provided treatment or support arising wholly or mainly from their disablement. Veterans UK may meet the fees in respect of a period of remedial treatment by providers such as Combat Stress, who have long experience in providing support for former service personnel dealing with issues like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression.

To be eligible for consideration for a period of treatment a war pensioner must have entitlement and an assessable degree of disablement for a psychiatric condition accepted as due to service before 6 April 2005.

Information and useful services for veterans seeking mental wellbeing support.

If you need help

If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK..