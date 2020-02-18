Veterans seeking mental wellbeing support

Overview

Urgent help for veterans in a crisis - call our Helpline 0808 1914 2 18 or visit GOV.UK and search for Urgent help for veterans. When the helpline is closed, callers will be routed to Combat Stress or The Samaritans 24hr helpline.

Get veteran focussed information and support from Veterans’ Gateway, Combat Stress and Big White Wall on mental wellbeing, PTSD , bereavement, support for bereaved families and more:

Medical assistance (NHS)

If you have concerns over your health that you think are linked to your service in HM Armed Forces, you should contact your GP and discuss this with them, making sure that you say you are a HM Armed Forces veteran.

Veterans’ Gateway

Under the Armed Forces Covenant, you are entitled to priority treatment in the NHS for conditions linked to your military service.

Veterans’ Gateway can put you and your family in touch with the organisations best placed to help with the information, advice and support you need for:

Combat Stress

Combat Stress is the UK’s leading charity for veterans’ mental health. They help former servicemen and women with mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder ( PTSD ).

Big White Wall

Big White Wall is an online early intervention service for people in psychological distress. Big White Wall can help with a wide range of mental health and wellbeing issues from anxiety, depression, stress and trauma, to relationship problems and lifestyle challenges.