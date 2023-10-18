Support for veterans and their families in Northern Ireland

Overview

Welfare

The on-going need to support any detrimental effects caused by military service on the veterans’ community has led to the provision of welfare staff based in Field Teams throughout Northern Ireland. These professionals provide a range of holistic welfare services, supporting our veterans with medical, financial, and emotional issues, and Armed Forces Pension and Compensation Scheme applications. VWS NI can help facilitate access to specialist expertise from across a wide range of organisations, statutory bodies and charities.

The aim of VWS NI is to provide a confidential, trusted service that supports each veteran’s or eligible dependant’s individual needs, in a holistic manner.

Medical

While recognising the important role played by the Health and Social Services, a specific medical response for timely physiotherapy and psychological therapies is available to eligible veterans to counter physical and mental conditions attributable to or exacerbated by military service.

Therapies are delivered by specialist, trusted medical service providers with experience in the treatment of ex-service personnel and, in certain circumstances, their families. When treatment is requested, and eligibility confirmed, the VWS NI ’s Medical Service provider will conduct an Initial Assessment with the client to determine the suitability of treatment. Where possible any subsequent treatment sessions will be delivered locally to the client.

Advocacy

VWS NI will advocate on behalf of clients and help facilitate access to a range of partner organisations and statutory bodies. Our teams have established strong relationships with various military charities, and third sector organisations which may be able to help in areas outside the VWS NI immediate remit.

Our trained and experienced caseworkers will advise and assist in this process.

Roll of Honour

Search the Roll of Honour database for UDR, R IRISH (HS), R IRISH (GS), RANGERS and Regimental TA members and ex-members who were killed during Operation BANNER 1969 – 2007.

To be fully eligible for VWS NI services you must meet the eligibility criteria of being a UK Armed Forces Veteran. If in doubt, please ask using the contact us.

Telephone number:028 90 420 145

Email: dbsafvs-vws-ni@mod.gov.uk

A member of the team will ask about the situation, identify the type of assistance needed, and ensure that you are provided with appropriate advice and / or practical help towards meeting the needs identified.