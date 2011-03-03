Apply for residential and nursing care at Ilford Park Polish Home

Overview

Ilford Park Polish Home provides residential and nursing care to former members of the Polish Forces under British command in World War 2, and their spouses.

Information on Ilford Park is also available in Polish text ( PDF , 490 KB, 3 pages)

How to apply

To apply for residential or nursing care at Ilford Park for yourself or a relative, please download and complete the following 3 forms. When completed, please send to the address below.

If you are unable to download the forms or require more information please contact:

The Manager, Clare Thomas

Ilford Park Polish Home

Stover

Newton Abbot

Devon TQ12 6QH

Tel 01626 353961



Email: clare.thomas@veterans-uk.gov.uk