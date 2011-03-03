Apply for residential and nursing care at Ilford Park Polish Home
Application forms for the residential and nursing care home in Devon for former or displaced members of the Polish Forces in World War 2 or their spouses.
Overview
Ilford Park Polish Home provides residential and nursing care to former members of the Polish Forces under British command in World War 2, and their spouses.
Information on Ilford Park is also available in
How to apply
To apply for residential or nursing care at Ilford Park for yourself or a relative, please download and complete the following 3 forms. When completed, please send to the address below.
If you are unable to download the forms or require more information please contact:
The Manager, Clare Thomas
Ilford Park Polish Home
Stover
Newton Abbot
Devon TQ12 6QH
Tel 01626 353961
Email: clare.thomas@veterans-uk.gov.uk
Please make sure you complete and send all 3 forms
Last updated 23 June 2022 + show all updates
-
Updated application form added
-
First published.