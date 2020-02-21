War Pension Scheme: Clothing Allowance

Overview

Clothing Allowance is paid as an annual amount, recognising that some disablements cause exceptional wear and tear of clothing.

Eligibility

You may be entitled to this allowance if you are an amputee or you have exceptional wear and tear of clothing because of the condition(s) you get a War Pension for.

Important Information

You must get a War Disablement Pension at the 20% rate or higher to be eligible to apply for this allowance.

How to claim

To apply for War Pensions Clothing Allowance, complete the claim form.

The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.

If you cannot download or print the form, phone or email the Veterans UK Helpline to ask for a copy.

If you disagree with a decision

Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong

Changes in Circumstances

You must let us know immediately about any changes in your circumstances so that we can make sure that you are getting the right amount of money.

If you need help

If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK