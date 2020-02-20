War Pension assessment: apply for a review

Overview

If you have a War Disablement Pension but your condition changes, you can ask us to review the assessment of your disablement at any time. You may wish to supply additional information with the claim form to support your reported change in condition. We cannot consider any deterioration in your condition which is purely due to age.

If you ask for a review and the amount of pension is increased, we will normally only pay the new amount from the the date we received your request for a review.

Eligibility

If you think your accepted War Pension disablement has changed, you can apply for a review of your assessment.

Important information

If you apply for a review of your War Disablement Pension, the payments you receive could be increased, decreased or remain unchanged.

If you want to claim for a different condition to ones you have already claimed a War Pension for, apply to claim for a further condition.

How to claim

To apply for a review of your War Pension, complete the claim form.

The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.

If you cannot download or print the form, phone or email the Veterans UK Helpline to ask for a copy.

If you disagree with a decision

Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong

Changes in circumstances

You must let us know immediately about any changes in your circumstances so that we can make sure that you are getting the right amount of money.

If you need help

If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK.