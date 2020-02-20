War Pension Scheme: claiming for further conditions

Overview

You can ask for a claim for further conditions to be considered at any time. If your claim is successful, we will normally only pay the new amount from the date we received your new claim.

Eligibility

If you have already claimed a War Disablement Pension and you have an additional condition which you think was also caused or made worse by service in the armed forces before 6 April 2005, you can apply to claim for a further condition.

Important information

If you already have a War Pension but your existing condition has changed, you can apply for a review of your assessment.

How to claim

To report a further condition and make a claim, complete the claim form.

The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.

If you cannot download or print the form, phone or email the Veterans UK Helpline to ask for a copy.

If you disagree with a decision

Information on what to do if you think the decision is wrong

Changes in circumstances

You must let us know immediately about any changes in your circumstances so that we can make sure that you are getting the right amount of money.

If you need help

If you have any questions, contact Veterans UK.