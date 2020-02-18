Guidance
Charity support for veterans
Charities and other organisations that may be able to provide advice or assistance to veterans and their families.
Overview
The Confederation of Services Charities (Cobseo) represents the serving and veteran community as well as their families and dependants. Membership of Cobseo is open to charities who promote and further the welfare and general interests of the Armed Forces Community. Search the online directory of all approved Cobseo members for information and contacts.