Guidance

Charity support for veterans

Charities and other organisations that may be able to provide advice or assistance to veterans and their families.

Published 18 February 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK

Overview

The Confederation of Services Charities (Cobseo) represents the serving and veteran community as well as their families and dependants. Membership of Cobseo is open to charities who promote and further the welfare and general interests of the Armed Forces Community. Search the online directory of all approved Cobseo members for information and contacts.

Published 18 February 2020

Related content