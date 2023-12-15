Using an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card as a service leaver

The HM Armed Forces Veteran Card

The HM Armed Forces Veteran Card is a quick and easy way to prove your status as a veteran.

It’s a recognition of your service and can be one of the ways that helps you maintain a link with your service identity.

Apply for a Veteran Card If you have left service since 2019, you should have received an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card when leaving. If you left service before 2019, you can Apply for an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card.

Ways to use a Veteran Card

There are many services available to ex-members of the armed forces.

To access these services some organisations, including charities, may need to verify that you are a veteran. This is to ensure that only those who are eligible access services specifically for veterans and their families.

As a veteran you can prove your status in many ways, and an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card is a simple way to do this.

For example, you need to verify your veteran status when you:

get a Veterans’ Railcard, entitling you up to up to a third off most rail travel in England, Scotland and Wales

get a Defence Discount Service Card, to claim discounts in over 12,000 restaurants and shops, on the high street and online

access specific offers during special events, such as free travel on public transport to and from remembrance events on the weekend of Remembrance Sunday

There are other services and government initiatives available to veterans where your Veteran Card may be useful.