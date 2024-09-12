Finding a civilian home as a veteran

Finding private-sector housing

In general, being a veteran doesn’t give you any priority in the private housing sector.

For general civilian advice in the private sector, find out more about:

Finding social housing

Being a veteran does improve your chances of getting rented social housing. Councils are required to list veterans for preference in their allocation schemes.

When applying, veterans are exempt from a ‘local connection test’ for up to 5 years after leaving service. This means they can apply to any local council in the country during this period.

However, it’s important to note that being a veteran doesn’t guarantee you’ll be given rented social housing. Find out how to:

The Veterans’ Nomination Scheme

The Veterans’ Nomination Scheme has been set up to help veterans find rented social housing. It’s aimed at:

single people and couples without children, who would not normally be able to get rented social housing, and

service leavers who are making the transition to civilian life

Find out more about the Veterans’ Nomination Scheme.

You cannot self-refer to this scheme. You must be referred by a third party, such as your local council or a charity. The Veterans Welfare Service or Defence Transition Services may refer you to this scheme if it’s appropriate for you.

The scheme is run by the organisation Stoll, which helps veterans find suitable affordable accommodation.

Low-cost home ownership schemes

There are a number of government schemes available to help people buy their own home. These are available to anyone who meets the qualifying criteria.

Find out more about:

Finding veteran-specific housing

Most veteran-specific housing is focused on veterans with additional needs beyond housing, such as care needs.

If you have additional care needs, you may wish to consider finding a care home or managed accommodation as a veteran.

A limited amount of general housing for veterans does exist, based on need and eligibility.

Haig Housing is a housing provider for ex-service personnel, with over 1,500 properties in over 50 locations across the UK.

If you’re at risk of homelessness, find out about getting homelessness support as a veteran.

If you’re in the process of leaving the armed forces

If you’re still in the process of leaving the armed forces, Defence Transition Services ( DTS ) may be able to help.

DTS is part of the Ministry of Defence and can provide advice on:

housing queries

the MoD Referral Scheme

The run regular online civilian housing briefings, which are open to all service personnel.

For more information, or to book a place on a briefing, you can get help to find a civilian home when leaving the armed forces.

You can contact DTS by email at: DBSVets- DTS -Central@mod.gov.uk

The following support is available for those in service who are transitioning to civilian life:

Surplus service family accommodation

You may be allocated surplus service family accommodation if you’ve recently retired or been made redundant from service. You can live in service family accommodation at market rates for a maximum of 12 months. This is to assist you with the transition to civilian life while you’re looking for a home.

Find out more about service family accommodation.

Forces Help to Buy

The Forces Help to Buy scheme enables you to borrow up to 50% of your salary, up to a maximum of £25,000 interest-free, towards the purchase of a property. You must be a full-time regular and have completed at least 12 months’ service and phase one training.

Find out more about the Forces Help to Buy scheme.

Discounts on new builds for serving personnel

Some house builders offer discounts to service personnel for new-build properties. Ask the house builder if any discount is available.

Adaptations to private accommodation

If you’ve been injured while serving in the armed forces and are in the process of transition out of service, adaptations may be provided to your home. You may also be relocated to another property more suitable for your needs. Speak to your support staff.

The full policy can been seen in the tri-service accommodation regulations (Volume 1, Part 1, Chapter 3, Annex C).

Getting independent financial advice