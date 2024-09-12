Getting help to find a civilian home when leaving the armed forces

About Defence Transition Services

The Defence Transition Services ( DTS ) is part of the the Ministry of Defence.

Alongside the Veterans Welfare Service, they can provide advice and guidance to help you make informed choices on your civilian housing options as you transition out of the forces.

Your housing needs will be considered as part of the referral process.

To find out how to be referred to DTS , see getting additional support when leaving the armed forces.

For general advice on finding a civilian home when leaving the armed forces, see finding a civilian home as a veteran.

Book a place on a civilian housing briefing

DTS run regular civilian housing briefings to help inform service personnel and their families about the choices available to them.

Briefings are open to all service personnel and their families, at any stage of their service career. They can cover:

house purchase (including Forces Help to Buy)

private rental

independent financial advice (provided by Service Insurance and Investment Advisory Panel members)

social housing

affordable home ownership schemes

Click on the links below to register for the date you wish to attend.

Note: DTS cannot help directly with Forces Help to Buy or Loss of Entitlement queries. For these queries, use the contacts below.

If you need help with the Forces Help to Buy scheme

For Forces Help to Buy enquiries or applications, contact:

If you need help with service family accommodation

For enquiries about notice to vacate letters or retention of service family accommodation, contact: