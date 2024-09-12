Finding a care home or managed accommodation as a veteran

If you’re trying to find a care home

If you’re a veteran who is finding it difficult living at home, you may benefit from moving into a care home. Care homes allow residents to live in comfort, with meals provided and permanent staff support.

Care home staff can assist you with everyday tasks such as washing and dressing, and you can receive nursing care where required. As well as the practical benefits, you’ll be able to build new friendships and explore new hobbies.

Find out if your local council will pay towards your social care Your council can do an assessment to check how much help you need. This is called a needs assessment. The needs assessment is free and anyone can ask for one. Apply for a needs assessment There is a different way to apply in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Organisations that can help

Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion has 6 purpose-built care homes for beneficiaries. They provide safe and welcoming accommodation where veterans can live independently and become part of the community.

Read more about Royal British Legion care homes.

The Royal British Legion Industries also provides residential nursing homes.

Read more about Royal British Legion Industries care homes.

The Cobseo care cluster

The Cobseo care cluster offers residential nursing and dementia homes, plus short breaks, respite care and day centres for ex-service personnel through its network of care homes and services.

See a full directory of Cobseo care cluster care homes and services.

Blind Veterans UK

Blind Veterans UK provide residential care and ongoing support for ex-service personnel living with sight loss. Their care home fosters a productive environment where veterans can meet to exchange experiences.

Read more about Blind Veterans UK support.

Armed Services Advice Project

The Armed Services Advice Project ( ASAP ) offers information and support to service and ex-Service personnel in Scotland. It offers advice on housing and, depending on availability in your area, may be able to help find local care homes. To find out more, contact ASAP by emailing ASAP @CAS.org.uk or visit the website ASAP advice for more options.

Erskine

Erskine provides care for veterans and their spouses in 4 homes throughout Scotland. They offer nursing, residential, respite and dementia care in their homes in Bishopton, Glasgow and Edinburgh. For more information, visit Erskine’s website or call 0141 812 1100.

If you’re trying to find managed accommodation

If you wish to retain your independence and live with like-minded people in a safe, stable community, managed accommodation may be a good option.

Properties are usually for rent only, but there are many homes suitable for veterans wishing to live with their families.

Organisations that can help

The Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion offers information about sheltered accommodation around England. Contact The Royal British Legion.

Also, The Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) supports veterans and their dependants through tailored assistance and various housing options. Visit the RBLI - Housing and care to find out more about managed accommodation.

Veterans’ Housing Scotland

Veterans’ Housing Scotland provides housing support and advice to veterans in Scotland who are leaving the armed forces due to injury. Contact: