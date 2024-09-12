Getting homelessness support as a veteran
Find out what support is available if you're a veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
Contact your local council
Your local authority must help if you’re legally homeless or will become homeless within the next 8 weeks.
They may be able to offer:
- advice
- emergency housing
- support to find longer-term housing
- help so you can stay in your home
You don’t have to inform your council that you’re a veteran, but you may be able to get additional support if you do.
If you’re in England or Wales
If you know the postcode for where you are (or where you lived or where a family member lives), use it to find help from your council if you’re homeless or at risk of homelessness in England or Wales.
If you don’t know the postcode, search for your local council’s website online or see other options below.
If you’re in Scotland
See making a homeless application to your local council in Scotland.
If you’re in Northern Ireland
The Northern Ireland Housing Executive can help if you are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
Northern Ireland Housing Executive
Telephone: 03448 920 900
Email: information@nihe.gov.uk
Website: Northern Ireland Housing Executive - housing help
Citizens Advice provides further guidance on getting help with homelessness.
Contact Op Fortitude
Get in touch with Op Fortitude, the government-sponsored referral pathway that can help you find suitable accommodation or maintain your current home.
You can refer yourself, or someone else can refer you with your permission.
While Op Fortitude can provide advice to any veteran at risk of homelessness, it only provides single accommodation on an individual basis to those most at risk of homelessness.
Op Fortitude
Telephone: 0800 952 0774 (freephone in the UK)
Online referral: Op Fortitude online referral
Get in touch with the government
The Veterans Welfare Service (VWS) and Defence Transition Services (DTS) are part of the Ministry of Defence and can offer support.
As well as housing support, the VWS can provide advice and support to those that:
- require transition support with medical discharge
- have been a veteran for more than 2 years
- have an ongoing welfare need or need help to access benefits or compensation schemes
The DTS can provide advice and support if you:
- have been a veteran for less than 2 years and are most likely to face challenges as you adjust to civilian life
Contact:
Ministry of Defence
Telephone (UK only): 0808 1914 218
Telephone (overseas): +44 1253 866 043
Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm
Email: veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk
When the helpline is closed, you’ll be diverted to the Samaritans 24-hour helpline.
Find out more about getting additional support when leaving the armed forces.
Charities that can help
There are a number of charities that offer support to veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, including:
Crisis
Crisis can help if you’re homeless or at risk of being homeless.
Crisis
Telephone: 0300 636 1967
Email: enquiries@crisis.org.uk
Website: Crisis - Help if you’re homeless or at risk of being homeless
Shelter
Shelter can help with advice and support with housing issues and homelessness.
Shelter
Telephone: 0808 800 4444
Website: Shelter - Get help
SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity
SSAFA offers support for homeless veterans or those at risk of becoming homeless.
SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity
Telephone: 0800 260 6767
Email: SSAFA contact form
Website: SSAFA
Stoll
Stoll is a veterans charity and housing association. It supports vulnerable veterans to live as independently as possible and prevent homelessness.
Stoll
Telephone: 0207 385 2110
Email: info@stoll.org.uk
Website: Stoll
Launchpad
Launchpad provides veterans with accommodation in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Durham and Liverpool. Residents pay rent using housing benefit, income or savings.
Launchpad
Telephone: 0300 111 1238
Email: enquiries@veteranslaunchpad.org.uk
Website: Launchpad
Scottish Veterans Residences
Scottish Veterans Residences provides emergency accommodation for homeless veterans in Scotland.
Scottish Veterans Residences
Telephone: 0131 556 0091
Email: info@svronline.org
Website: Scottish Veterans Residences
Veterans’ Housing Scotland
Veterans’ Housing Scotland provides housing support and advice to veterans in Scotland who are leaving the armed forces due to injury.
Veterans’ Housing Scotland
Telephone: 0131 557 1188
Email: property@vhscot.org.uk
Website: Veterans Housing Scotland
Alabaré Homes for Veterans
Alabaré Homes for Veterans a national charity that provides supported accommodation across England and Wales for UK armed forces veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming so.
Alabaré Homes for Veterans
Telephone: 01722 322882
Email: enquiries@alabare.co.uk
Website: Alabaré Homes for Veterans
Find more organisations
To search and filter support organisations by topic and location, visit the GOV.UK directory for veteran support.