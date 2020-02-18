Help and support for service leavers and their families

Overview

Defence Transition Services ( DTS ) is run by the MOD ’s Veterans UK. It exists to provide information and support for those service leavers and their families who are most likely to face challenges as they leave the armed forces and adjust to civilian life.

What we do for you

DTS deliver a full range of transition support for you, as a service leaver or family member, working directly with you to provide tailored information and guidance. DTS will facilitate access to the support you need, whether that be from other government departments, local authorities, the NHS or trusted charities.

What we can help you with

DTS can help with issues and provide support and guidance on subjects such as:

health

accommodation

relocation

drugs and alcohol misuse

finance and debt

benefits

children, family and relationships

training and education

employment

supporting agencies.

How we help you

If you are a service leaver, who is recognised by their unit as someone who may need extra support on leaving the armed forces, beyond that which is already provided by Defence and the Royal Navy, Army or Royal Air Force, you can be referred to DTS . As a service leaver or family member, you can also self refer to DTS . DTS clients may also be referred to us by Defence contractors, such as the Career Transition Partner (CTP) or by third parties, such as charities or local authorities who have been approached for help.

DTS works with you on a one to one basis, building a trusted relationship in order to fully understand your needs, coordinate the right sources of information and simplify your access to the support you need.

Defence Holistic Transition Policy

DTS was established in October 2019 as part of Defence’s new Holistic Transition Policy ( PDF , 1.79MB, 68 pages) or JSP100 as it is known internally. Details of DTS can be found in chapter 2.

How to make a referral

There are two ways to make contact with DTS if you, or someone you know, might benefit from DTS ’s support:

an in-service referral, and

a self or third-party referral.

In-service referrals

A person’s unit will identify potentially vulnerable service leavers who would benefit from Veterans UK help and will refer that person using a Defence Transition Referral Protocol ( DTRP ) form 1. The form will be processed to provide the service leaver with the appropriate support from Veterans UK, delivered by Veterans Welfare Service ( VWS ) or DTS depending on the nature of the enquiry.

Please note that the DTRP forms 1 and 2 have replaced the Tri Service Welfare Referral ( TSWR ) form, which was previously used to refer someone for VWS support. Both VWS and DTS are now accessed via a single point of entry using the DTRP forms 1 or 2.

If you are unsure whether you should make a referral, please speak to your Chain of Command within the unit or email DBSVets- DTS -Central@mod.gov.uk

This form is to be used by:

any responsible tri service military authority, including those involved with Defence Recovery Capability (DRC)

anyone with responsibility for transition

unit welfare staff

service admin staff

specialist welfare providers from all branches of the Front-Line Commands and those connected with the Military Corrective Training Centre (MCTC)

MOD Contractors/Partners involved in (pre or post) discharge processes who identify service personnel and their families requiring additional support with transition issues and who have access to MODNet. For those contractors/partners who do not have access to MODNet, please use the self referral process (see below).

Read the full policy and Defence Transition Referral Protocol ( DTRP ) information before completing this form.

Download and fill in Tri Service Military Authority or Military Contractor Referral Form ( DTRP Form 1). The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.

Self referral process and third-party referrals

If you are a service person who would like support from Veterans UK (delivered by VWS or DTS depending on the nature of the enquiry), you can refer yourself using the DTRP Form 2. This form can also be used by a family member of a service person or a third party organisation who would like to access support for a service person or family member.

Please note that the DTRP forms 1 and 2 have replaced the TSWR form, which was previously used to refer someone for VWS support. Both VWS and DTS are now accessed via a single point of entry using the DTRP forms 1 or 2.

If you are unsure whether you should make a referral, please speak to your Chain of Command within the unit or email DBSVets- DTS -Central@mod.gov.uk

This form is to be used by:

a service leaver seeking support for themselves

a family member of a service person seeking support for themselves

a family member of a service leaver seeking support for the service person in their family

MOD Contractors/Partners involved in (pre or post) discharge processes who identify service personnel and their families requiring additional support with transition issues who do not have access to MODNet. For those contractors/partners who do have access to MODNet, please use the in-service-referral process (see above).

Contractors/Partners involved in (pre or post) discharge processes who identify service personnel and their families requiring additional support with transition issues who do not have access to MODNet. For those contractors/partners who do have access to MODNet, please use the in-service-referral process (see above). any public or third sector organisation in contact with a Service leaver or family member who may benefit from support from DTS or VWS .

Download and fill in Self Referral/Third Party Referral Form ( DTRP Form 2). The form comes with notes telling you how to fill it in.

What happens next

Once a form is received, Veterans UK will:

review referrals and decide if a response is required by VWS (in the case of clients with severe physical or psychological disablement or those considered as having an enduring welfare need with which they will require support post-service) or DTS in all other cases

(in the case of clients with severe physical or psychological disablement or those considered as having an enduring welfare need with which they will require support post-service) or in all other cases make contact with the person who made the referral/and or the person that the referral relates to for an initial discussion within 5 working days

identify issues and determine action already underway by the referring authority/unit

assist the person (preferably in partnership with their family and Chain of Command) with their issues and maintain contact with all parties as far as possible.

Throughout, Veterans UK will aim to develop independence by providing appropriate information and help facilitate a successful transition to civilian life. Whilst still serving, ultimate responsibility for a service person remains with their Chain of Command.

DTS will assist in securing appropriate support until discharge and then DTS and or VWS will continue to support the service person into civilian life as appropriate on a case by case basis.