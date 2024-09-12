Getting discounts as a veteran

Verify your veteran status

The simplest way to verify your veteran status is to apply for an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card.

Verifying your status means you can access any services and special offers that organisations provide for veterans.

Apply for a Defence Privilege Card

You can use a Defence Privilege Card to claim discounts in over 12,000 restaurants and shops, both on the high street and online.

The card is valid for 5 years and costs £4.99.

To apply, you need to register with the Defence Discount Service.

Alternatively, you can:

Defence Privilege Card - What you need to sign up

Apply for discounted travel

Veterans Railcard

You can use a Veterans Railcard to get discounts on rail travel in England, Wales and Scotland. They cost £30 for 1 year or £70 for 3 years.

Apply for a Veterans Railcard.

Veterans Oyster photocard

A Veterans Oyster photocard entitles you to free and discounted travel on London public transport services.

Apply for a Veterans Oyster photocard.

War Disablement SmartPass in Northern Ireland

A War Disablement SmartPass entitled you to free fares on public transport in Northern Ireland. You must be getting a regular War Disablement Pension or Guaranteed Income Payment from the Service Personnel and Veterans Agency, and be permanently resident in Northern Ireland.

Apply for a War Disablement SmartPass.