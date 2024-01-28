Apply for an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card
An HM Armed Forces Veteran Card is a way to prove that you served in the UK armed forces. The card can make it quicker and easier to apply for support as a veteran.
It’s free to apply.
You can currently only apply for a Veteran Card if you have a UK address. Veterans who do not have a UK address will be able to apply later this year.
Check what you can do with a Veteran Card.
Who can get an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card
You can apply if you were in the regulars or reserves for the:
- Royal Navy
- Army
- Royal Air Force (RAF)
- Royal Marines
You may also be able to apply if you served in:
- the Royal Fleet Auxiliary
- the Merchant Navy - and you sailed in support of the UK armed forces
- another group in the UK armed forces
You can check when you apply online or when you call to request a postal form.
You cannot apply if you served:
-
in the armed forces of another country
-
alongside the UK armed forces, for example in the Canadian Navy or Royal Australian Air Force
What you’ll need
When you apply, you’ll be asked for:
-
your service number for your last period of service
-
-
the approximate year you started and ended your service - it does not have to be exact
-
a recent digital passport style photo, showing your head and shoulders
Apply online
To apply online, you’ll need to prove your identity using GOV.UK One Login. You’ll be able to create a GOV.UK One Login if you do not already have one.
To do this, you’ll need:
-
an email address
-
photo ID - for example, a UK passport or driving licence
You can only apply online if you’re applying on your own behalf. If you’re getting a card for someone else, apply by post.
Other ways to apply
Contact the Veterans UK Helpline if you cannot apply online.
They’ll send you a form that you can return by post. The form is available in English or Welsh.
Veterans UK Helpline
veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk
Telephone: 0808 1914 218
Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm
Find out about call charges
After you’ve applied
You’ll usually get your Veteran Card within:
- 6 weeks, if you apply online
- 14 weeks, if you apply by post
You can also apply for a veterans badge or a medal if you’re eligible.
If you live in Northern Ireland
You can choose to either:
- have your card sent in the post
- collect your card from a Veterans Welfare Service (Northern Ireland) office
Email the Veterans Welfare Service to find your nearest office.
Get help
Contact the Veterans UK Helpline if you need help applying.
