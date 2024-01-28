Apply for an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card

An HM Armed Forces Veteran Card is a way to prove that you served in the UK armed forces. The card can make it quicker and easier to apply for support as a veteran.

It’s free to apply.

You can currently only apply for a Veteran Card if you have a UK address. Veterans who do not have a UK address will be able to apply later this year.

Check what you can do with a Veteran Card.

Who can get an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card

You can apply if you were in the regulars or reserves for the:

  • Royal Navy
  • Army
  • Royal Air Force (RAF)
  • Royal Marines

You may also be able to apply if you served in:

  • the Royal Fleet Auxiliary 
  • the Merchant Navy - and you sailed in support of the UK armed forces
  • another group in the UK armed forces

You can check when you apply online or when you call to request a postal form.

You cannot apply if you served:

  • in the armed forces of another country

  • alongside the UK armed forces, for example in the Canadian Navy or Royal Australian Air Force

What you’ll need

When you apply, you’ll be asked for:

Apply online 

To apply online, you’ll need to prove your identity using GOV.UK One Login. You’ll be able to create a GOV.UK One Login if you do not already have one. 

To do this, you’ll need:

  • an email address

  • photo ID - for example, a UK passport or driving licence

You can only apply online if you’re applying on your own behalf. If you’re getting a card for someone else, apply by post.

Start now

Other ways to apply

Contact the Veterans UK Helpline if you cannot apply online. 

They’ll send you a form that you can return by post. The form is available in English or Welsh.

Veterans UK Helpline
veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk 
Telephone: 0808 1914 218
Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm
Find out about call charges  

After you’ve applied

You’ll usually get your Veteran Card within:

  • 6 weeks, if you apply online
  • 14 weeks, if you apply by post

You can also apply for a veterans badge or a medal if you’re eligible.

If you live in Northern Ireland

You can choose to either:

Email the Veterans Welfare Service to find your nearest office.

dbsafvs-vws-ni@mod.gov.uk

Get help

Contact the Veterans UK Helpline if you need help applying.

