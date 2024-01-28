Apply for an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card

An HM Armed Forces Veteran Card is a way to prove that you served in the UK armed forces. The card can make it quicker and easier to apply for support as a veteran.

It’s free to apply.

You can currently only apply for a Veteran Card if you have a UK address. Veterans who do not have a UK address will be able to apply later this year.

Check what you can do with a Veteran Card.

Who can get an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card

You can apply if you were in the regulars or reserves for the:

Royal Navy

Army

Royal Air Force (RAF)

Royal Marines

You may also be able to apply if you served in:

the Royal Fleet Auxiliary

the Merchant Navy - and you sailed in support of the UK armed forces

another group in the UK armed forces

You can check when you apply online or when you call to request a postal form.

You cannot apply if you served:

in the armed forces of another country

alongside the UK armed forces, for example in the Canadian Navy or Royal Australian Air Force

What you’ll need

When you apply, you’ll be asked for:

your service number for your last period of service

your National Insurance number

the approximate year you started and ended your service - it does not have to be exact

a recent digital passport style photo, showing your head and shoulders

Apply online

To apply online, you’ll need to prove your identity using GOV.UK One Login. You’ll be able to create a GOV.UK One Login if you do not already have one.

To do this, you’ll need:

an email address

photo ID - for example, a UK passport or driving licence

You can only apply online if you’re applying on your own behalf. If you’re getting a card for someone else, apply by post.