Apply for or replace a medal or veterans badge

Use this service to apply for or replace an armed forces veterans badge. You can get a veterans badge for regular or reserve service in any of the UK armed forces:

Royal Navy or Royal Marines

army

Royal Air Force ( RAF )

You cannot apply if you:

only served in the cadet forces

served in the armed forces of another country

served alongside the UK armed forces, for example in the Canadian Navy or Royal Australian Air Force

There’s no fee if you’re applying for your first veterans badge, or if you’re replacing it for the first time.

Veterans badges are sent out automatically when someone leaves the armed forces. So if you’ve left recently, you do not need to apply. You should get your badge within 2 months.

If you’re applying on behalf of someone who’s died

You can only apply on behalf of a serviceperson who’s died if you get either:

How to apply

You’ll be asked for:

service number

dates of service

But you can still apply without this information.

Apply online

You can also download a veterans badge application form and send it in by post.

After you’ve applied

You’ll usually get your veterans badge within 6 to 8 weeks of applying.

You can also apply for a medal if you’re eligible.

Get help