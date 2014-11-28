Apply for or replace a medal or veterans badge
Apply for or replace an armed forces veterans badge
Use this service to apply for or replace an armed forces veterans badge. You can get a veterans badge for regular or reserve service in any of the UK armed forces:
- Royal Navy or Royal Marines
- army
- Royal Air Force (RAF)
You cannot apply if you:
- only served in the cadet forces
- served in the armed forces of another country
- served alongside the UK armed forces, for example in the Canadian Navy or Royal Australian Air Force
There’s no fee if you’re applying for your first veterans badge, or if you’re replacing it for the first time.
Veterans badges are sent out automatically when someone leaves the armed forces. So if you’ve left recently, you do not need to apply. You should get your badge within 2 months.
If you’re applying on behalf of someone who’s died
You can only apply on behalf of a serviceperson who’s died if you get either:
- a War Widow’s or Widower’s Pension
- compensation under the Survivors Guaranteed Income Payment (SGIP)
How to apply
You’ll be asked for:
- service number
- dates of service
But you can still apply without this information.
You can also download a veterans badge application form and send it in by post.
After you’ve applied
You’ll usually get your veterans badge within 6 to 8 weeks of applying.
You can also apply for a medal if you’re eligible.
Get help
Medals and veterans badges enquiries
Freephone (UK): 0800 085 3600
Telephone (from overseas): +44 141 224 3600
Find out about call charges