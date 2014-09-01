  1. Home
Form

Armed forces veterans badge application form

From:
Veterans UK and Ministry of Defence
Part of:
MOD medals, Military awards and commemorations, and Support services for veterans and their families
1 September 2014
1 September 2014
13 March 2017
13 March 2017, see all updates

Fill in this form to apply for an armed forces veterans badge, including replacements.

Armed forces veterans badge application form

PDF, 1.6MB

Please complete this application form and return to the address listed on it to apply for an armed forces veterans badge. Please use this form for first application and replacement requests.

