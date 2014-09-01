Form
Armed forces veterans badge application form
- From:
- Veterans UK and Ministry of Defence
- Part of:
- MOD medals, Military awards and commemorations, and Support services for veterans and their families
- First published:
- 1 September 2014
- Last updated:
- 13 March 2017, see all updates
Fill in this form to apply for an armed forces veterans badge, including replacements.
Documents
Details
Please complete this application form and return to the address listed on it to apply for an armed forces veterans badge. Please use this form for first application and replacement requests.
Document information
Published: 1 September 2014
Updated: 13 March 2017
- Latest version added
- Form has been replaced with the latest edition
- Published new versionof the form in MSWord format.
- First published.