MOD medals

Ministry of Defence
Military awards and commemorations
1 March 2012
see all updates

This series brings together Ministry of Defence medals related guidance and forms.

Information about MOD medals, eligibility criteria and how to apply.

Guidance

For information about medals available and how to apply please read Medals: campaigns, descriptions and eligibility

  1. Medals: campaigns, descriptions and eligibility

    • Guidance

  2. Honours and awards in the armed forces (JSP 761)

    • Guidance

  3. Accumulated Campaign Service Medal 2011 (2011DIN09-008)

    • Guidance

Forms

  1. Ministry of Defence medal form

    • Form

  2. Home Guard service questionnaire

    • Form

  3. Armed forces veterans badge application form

    • Form

  4. D-Day 70: application form for award of the Legion D’Honneur

    • Form

  5. Request for the Elizabeth Cross and Memorial Scroll

    • Form
