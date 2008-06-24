Form
Ministry of Defence medal form
- Ministry of Defence
- MOD medals and Military awards and commemorations
- 24 June 2008
- 21 September 2017, see all updates
Application form for veterans, and their families to apply for military campaign medals.
Current serving personnel should speak to their Unit HR regarding all medals. Your unit may need to submit a manual application using one of the JPA forms (S001 – S005).
To apply for medallic recognition for Home Guard service, you must complete the MOD medal application form and the Home Guard questionnaire.
- Added link to Home Guard service questionnaire.
- Updated the medal application form.
- Replaced Medals form with an updated version.
- Added the "MOD medal application form" which replaces the Long service and good conduct medal/clasp form (JPA S002), Current or accumulated campaign medals form (JPA S003), Recommendation for honours and awards form (JPA S004), Award of the volunteer reserves service medal/clasp form (JPA S005)
- First published.
