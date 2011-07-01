Guidance

Accumulated Campaign Service Medal (2021DIN09-008)

1 July 2011
22 July 2021 — See all updates

The Accumulated Campaign Service Medal (ACSM) 1994 and 2011 Policy Review 2020

Ref: 2021DIN09-008 HTML

This DIN provides guidance on an amendment of the Accumulated Campaign Service Medal (ACSM) ribbon and criteria for all service personnel (regular and reserve), veterans, civilians, and contractors.

