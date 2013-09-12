Collection
This series brings together all documents relating to Defence Instructions and Notices (DIN)
Contact with the media and communicating in public (2016DIN03-29)
Notice of changes to the Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2005 (DIN 2012-01-028)
Accumulated Campaign Service Medal 2011 (2011DIN09-008)
European Support Group: support available to service personnel at NATO locations (2011DIN01-069)
