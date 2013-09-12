  1. Home

Collection

Defence Instructions and Notices (DIN)

From:
Ministry of Defence
First published:
12 September 2013
Last updated:
14 February 2017, see all updates

This series brings together all documents relating to Defence Instructions and Notices (DIN)

-

Documents

  1. Contact with the media and communicating in public (2016DIN03-29)

    • Guidance

  2. Notice of changes to the Armed Forces Pension Scheme 2005 (DIN 2012-01-028)

    • Guidance

  3. Accumulated Campaign Service Medal 2011 (2011DIN09-008)

    • Guidance

  4. European Support Group: support available to service personnel at NATO locations (2011DIN01-069)

    • Guidance

Document information

Published: 12 September 2013

Updated: 14 February 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added Defence instruction: contact with media and public
  2. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence