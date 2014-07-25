In conjunction with events to mark the 70th anniversary of the Normandy landings, the government of France has advised the Ministry of Defence that it wishes to award the Legion d’Honneur to all surviving veterans.

An application form is available for any veterans, including Royal Navy and Royal Air Force personnel who operated in support of the landings, who have not already received this award from the French government, or have not been identified to take part in award ceremonies during the events in Normandy. In the section headed “reasons justifying the proposal”, brief details should be given of service in France.

The application form can be submitted electronically to the following address people-dssec-commemaug1@mod.uk or by post to: