D-Day 70: application form for award of the Legion D’Honneur
- Ministry of Defence
- MOD medals, Military awards and commemorations, and D-Day 70
- 25 July 2014
- 20 April 2017, see all updates
Application form for the award of the Legion D’Honneur available to all surviving veterans.
Details
In conjunction with events to mark the 70th anniversary of the Normandy landings, the government of France has advised the Ministry of Defence that it wishes to award the Legion d’Honneur to all surviving veterans.
An application form is available for any veterans, including Royal Navy and Royal Air Force personnel who operated in support of the landings, who have not already received this award from the French government, or have not been identified to take part in award ceremonies during the events in Normandy. In the section headed “reasons justifying the proposal”, brief details should be given of service in France.
The application form can be submitted electronically to the following address people-dssec-commemaug1@mod.uk or by post to:
Personnel and Training - Defence Services Secretary - Commemorations
Floor 6, Zone C
Ministry of Defence
Main Building
LONDON
SW1A 2HB
Published: 25 July 2014
Updated: 20 April 2017
