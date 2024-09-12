Getting financial support as a veteran

Check what benefits you can get

Make sure you’re claiming all benefits to which you’re entitled.

Check benefits and financial support you can get.

Applying for a Budgeting Loan

To get a Budgeting Loan you must have been getting one or more of these benefits for the past 6 months:

Income Support

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Pension Credit

Find out more about Budgeting Loans.

There’s a different way to apply for a Budgeting Loan in Northern Ireland.

Getting help with energy costs

The British Gas Energy Trust is an independent charitable trust that provides financial support to help people in England, Scotland and Wales pay off their energy debts. The aim of the trust is to remove the burden of debt from vulnerable individuals.

You can apply for a grant by completing an application form. For help with your application, find your local advice centre. Alternatively, you can contact the grants team:

For support options in Northern Ireland, contact the Consumer Council.

Getting debt advice

A number of organisations can help you by providing debt advice.

MoneyHelper

MoneyHelper is a free service provided by the Money and Pensions Service, a government body sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions.

They can help you to take control of debt by giving free advice.

They have a number of tools and calculators which can help you to budget, save and cut back on costs.

Visit MoneyHelper - Dealing with debt for more information.

StepChange

StepChange is a national charity that helps those in debt by providing expert advice. They will take details of your debts and help you create a personal budget.

Citizens Advice

Citizens Advice can offer face-to-face debt advice. These can take place in community centres, doctors’ surgeries, courts and prisons or on the high street.

Other organisations that can help

The Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion offers support and practical help to veterans of the armed forces community. Their benefits and money advice team offers comprehensive support for those with unmanageable debt.

Tax Volunteers

Tax Volunteers is a national charity offering free tax advice to people who are over 60 and on a low income. You can get advice on any personal tax problem, no matter how complex the issue may be.

SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity

SSAFA supports veterans through financial assistance for a variety of needs. They can help with costs for mobility and many household goods.

Poppyscotland

Poppyscotland provide tailored funding and support services to veterans in Scotland. Their financial support can help with a range of issues, including home repairs, white goods, furniture and clothing.