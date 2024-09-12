Getting financial support as a veteran
Find out about financial support available to veterans and their families.
Check what benefits you can get
Make sure you’re claiming all benefits to which you’re entitled.
Check benefits and financial support you can get.
Applying for a Budgeting Loan
To get a Budgeting Loan you must have been getting one or more of these benefits for the past 6 months:
- Income Support
- income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
- income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Pension Credit
Find out more about Budgeting Loans.
There’s a different way to apply for a Budgeting Loan in Northern Ireland.
Getting help with energy costs
The British Gas Energy Trust is an independent charitable trust that provides financial support to help people in England, Scotland and Wales pay off their energy debts. The aim of the trust is to remove the burden of debt from vulnerable individuals.
You can apply for a grant by completing an application form. For help with your application, find your local advice centre. Alternatively, you can contact the grants team:
The British Gas Energy Trust
Telephone: 0121 348 7797
Online: Contact Us - British Gas Energy Trust
For support options in Northern Ireland, contact the Consumer Council.
Getting debt advice
A number of organisations can help you by providing debt advice.
MoneyHelper
MoneyHelper is a free service provided by the Money and Pensions Service, a government body sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions.
They can help you to take control of debt by giving free advice.
They have a number of tools and calculators which can help you to budget, save and cut back on costs.
Visit MoneyHelper - Dealing with debt for more information.
StepChange
StepChange is a national charity that helps those in debt by providing expert advice. They will take details of your debts and help you create a personal budget.
StepChange Debt Charity
Telephone: 0800 138 1111
Online: StepChange - Get debt advice
Citizens Advice
Citizens Advice can offer face-to-face debt advice. These can take place in community centres, doctors’ surgeries, courts and prisons or on the high street.
- search for your local Citizens Advice in England
- search for your local Citizens Advice in Scotland
- search for your local Citizens Advice in Wales
- search for your local Citizens Advice in Northern Ireland
Other organisations that can help
The Royal British Legion
The Royal British Legion offers support and practical help to veterans of the armed forces community. Their benefits and money advice team offers comprehensive support for those with unmanageable debt.
The Royal British Legion
Telephone: 0808 802 8080
Website: The Royal British Legion - Financial guidance
Tax Volunteers
Tax Volunteers is a national charity offering free tax advice to people who are over 60 and on a low income. You can get advice on any personal tax problem, no matter how complex the issue may be.
Tax Help for Older People
Telephone: 01308 488066
Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm
Email: taxvol@taxvol.org.uk
Website: Tax Help for Older People
SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity
SSAFA supports veterans through financial assistance for a variety of needs. They can help with costs for mobility and many household goods.
SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity
Telephone: 0800 260 6767
Online: SSAFA contact form
Website: SSAFA
Poppyscotland
Poppyscotland provide tailored funding and support services to veterans in Scotland. Their financial support can help with a range of issues, including home repairs, white goods, furniture and clothing.
Poppyscotland
Telephone: 0131 550 1557
Email: gethelp@poppyscotland.org.uk
Website: Poppyscotland
Find more organisations
To search and filter support organisations by topic and location, visit the GOV.UK directory for veteran support.