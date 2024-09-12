Managing disability as a veteran

Apply for a disability facilities grant

You could get a grant from your council if you’re disabled and need to make changes to your home, enabling you to live comfortably and independently. Find out about:

Get care equipment or adaptations to your home

If you’re struggling with mobility due to age, illness or injury, you can get support from several organisations.

You can get help to buy mobility aids (such as a wheelchair) and home adaptations (such as a stair lift). You should contact your local council to find out what assistance is available in your area.

Health services often work with local authorities through a variety of schemes to provide free or low cost help. Find out about:

Check to see if you can apply for benefits

Check for any benefits and financial support you can get.

Check what you can get

This includes:

Personal Independence Payment

Personal Independence Payment ( PIP ) can help with extra living costs if you have both:

a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability

difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of your condition

You can get PIP even if you’re working, have savings or are getting most other benefits.

Find out more about Personal Independence Payment.

Universal Credit

Universal Credit is a payment to help with your living costs. You may be able to get it if you’re on a low income, out of work or you cannot work.

Find out more about Universal Credit.

Attendance Allowance

Attendance Allowance helps with extra costs if you have a disability severe enough that you need someone to help look after you. Find out more about:

Employment and Support Allowance

You can apply for Employment and Support Allowance if you have a disability or health condition that affects how much you can work.

Find out more about Employment and Support Allowance.

Get help with travel costs

The Blue Badge Scheme

The Blue Badge Scheme is for people with severe mobility problems who find it difficult to use public transport. It allows Blue Badge holders to park close to where they need to go. You can use the badge when you are driving or are a passenger in a car.

You are automatically entitled to a Blue Badge if you:

are in receipt of a War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement

have been awarded a benefit by the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme, with a lump sum payment within Tariffs 1 to 8

are certified as having a permanent, substantial disability which causes inability to walk or very considerable difficulty in walking

Find out about applying or renewing a Blue Badge.

Veterans Railcard

A Veterans Railcard costs £30 and will save you a third on rail fares throughout Great Britain for a year.

Find out more about the Veterans Railcard.

Disabled person’s bus pass

You may be able to apply to your local council for a disabled person’s bus pass.

Apply for a disabled person’s bus pass.

Veterans Oyster photocard

If you served in the armed forces, you could get free and discounted travel on London transport services with a Veterans Oyster photocard.

Find out more about the Veterans Oyster photocard.

You may also be entitled to a Disabled Person’s Freedom Pass.

Organisations that can help

There are a number of organisations that can help you with claiming or understanding disability benefits, such as:

Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion can help you to understand and claim disability benefits, as well as providing support with and disputes around disability decisions.

Royal British Legion: help with disability benefits

Citizens Advice

Citizens Advice provides free, confidential and independent advice to help with issues around claiming disability benefits.

Contact Citizens Advice

Blesma, The Limbless Veterans

Blesma offers financial and emotional support to limbless veterans, helping them remain as independent and mobile as possible. They can provide expert advice about prosthetics, and can provide grants to assist with mobility.

SSAFA - the armed forces charity

SSAFA supports veterans with financial help for a variety of needs. They can help with costs for mobility and many household goods.

Naval Children’s Charity

The Naval Children’s Charity supports children and young people up to the age of 25 with a parent or guardian who serves or has served in the Royal Navy (including the Royal Marines, QARRNS, Reserves and Royal Fleet Auxiliary). They can offer grants for either a child or parent who is disabled.