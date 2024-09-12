Getting help if you're caring for a veteran
Find out about support options available to carers who are looking after veterans of the UK armed forces.
Benefits and financial support
Make sure you’re claiming all the benefits to which you’re entitled.
Find out about:
- benefits and financial support if you’re caring for someone in England, Scotland or Wales
- benefits and financial support if you’re caring for someone in Northern Ireland
Carers are often responsible for trying to adapt facilities for their loved ones.
You may be able to get a grant from your council for home adaptations, allowing your loved one to live comfortably and independently.
Find out about:
- disabled facility grants in England and Wales
- the scheme of assistance for house repairs and adaptations in Scotland
- disabled facility grants in Northern Ireland
Organisations that can help
Blind Veterans UK
Blind Veterans UK offers free support to carers who look after visually impaired veterans. Help includes support groups and specialist advice.
Blind Veterans UK
Telephone: 0300 111 22 33
Website: Blind Veterans UK
Blesma, The Limbless Veterans
Blesma offers financial and emotional support to limbless veterans, helping them remain as independent and mobile as possible. They can provide expert advice about prosthetics, and can provide grants to assist with mobility.
Blesma
Telephone: 0208 590 1124
Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm
Email: info@blesma.org
Website: Blesma
The Royal British Legion
The Royal British Legion offers information and practical help for veterans, their dependants and carers.
The Royal British Legion
Telephone: 0808 802 8080
Email: ILAsupport@britishlegion.org.uk
Website: Royal British Legion
SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity
SSAFA provides welfare support for carers who are SSAFA beneficiaries. They can also provide listening and emotional support to those caring for SSAFA beneficiaries.
SSAFA - the armed forces charity
Telephone: 0800 260 6767
Website: SSAFA - the armed forces charity
The Armed Services Advice Project
The Armed Services Advice Project (ASAP), delivered by Citizens Advice Bureaux in Scotland, can provide advice to carers of veterans in Scotland.
The Armed Services Advice Project
Telephone: 0333 220 8951
Website: Armed Services Advice Project
Poppyscotland
Poppyscotland offers a range of services that can help carers who are looking after veterans in Scotland. Their support includes short breaks and grants for mobility items and adaptations.
Poppyscotland
Telephone: 0131 550 1557
Email: enquiries@poppyscotland.org.uk
Website: Poppyscotland
Find more organisations
To search and filter support organisations by topic and location, visit the GOV.UK directory for veteran support.
Help for those with a life-limiting or terminal condition
Hospice care helps people at any stage of their condition to live as fully as they can.
Hospice UK provides advice and support, and you can use the Hospice UK database to find a hospice near you, both in the UK and abroad.