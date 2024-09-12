Getting help if you're caring for a veteran

Benefits and financial support

Make sure you’re claiming all the benefits to which you’re entitled.

Find out about:

Carers are often responsible for trying to adapt facilities for their loved ones.

You may be able to get a grant from your council for home adaptations, allowing your loved one to live comfortably and independently.

Find out about:

Organisations that can help

Blind Veterans UK

Blind Veterans UK offers free support to carers who look after visually impaired veterans. Help includes support groups and specialist advice.

Blesma, The Limbless Veterans

Blesma offers financial and emotional support to limbless veterans, helping them remain as independent and mobile as possible. They can provide expert advice about prosthetics, and can provide grants to assist with mobility.

The Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion offers information and practical help for veterans, their dependants and carers.

SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity

SSAFA provides welfare support for carers who are SSAFA beneficiaries. They can also provide listening and emotional support to those caring for SSAFA beneficiaries.

The Armed Services Advice Project

The Armed Services Advice Project (ASAP), delivered by Citizens Advice Bureaux in Scotland, can provide advice to carers of veterans in Scotland.

Poppyscotland

Poppyscotland offers a range of services that can help carers who are looking after veterans in Scotland. Their support includes short breaks and grants for mobility items and adaptations.

Find more organisations To search and filter support organisations by topic and location, visit the GOV.UK directory for veteran support. Search veteran support directory

Help for those with a life-limiting or terminal condition

Hospice care helps people at any stage of their condition to live as fully as they can.

Hospice UK provides advice and support, and you can use the Hospice UK database to find a hospice near you, both in the UK and abroad.