Finding a job as a veteran

Getting help from the government

Op Prosper is a government-backed scheme that aims to ensure equal access to employment opportunities for veterans across the UK.

Specialist-trained employment advisers can introduce you to new career opportunities across different sectors.

They can offer direct access to veteran-friendly employers and offer tips and advice on how to find the right job for you.

Finding a job

You can search for jobs using the Find a job service.

In Northern Ireland, you can search for jobs on Jobcentre Online.

For careers in the Civil Service, learn more about the Great Place to Work for

Veterans scheme.

Great Place to Work for Veterans

Organisations that can help you find a job

There are a number of organisations that can help you find a job, including:

Royal British Legion Industries

Royal British Legion Industries delivers LifeWorks, a programme that provides courses and support to help you into employment

They run courses that include CV-development and learning interview skills, helping you build confidence and motivation to move forward into work.

The Forces Employment Charity

The Forces Employment Charity provides support, jobs and training opportunities to veterans, service leavers, reservists and their families.

The Poppy Factory

The Poppy Factory supports veterans with health conditions on their employment journey and helps them to overcome any barriers. The majority of veterans supported by the charity have a mental health condition.

Officers’ Association Scotland

The Officers’ Association Scotland provides lifelong employment support, ranging from bespoke advice and guidance, training, resources, an executive jobs board and networking opportunities to all officers and their families.

Find more organisations To search and filter support organisations by topic and location, visit the GOV.UK directory for veteran support.

If you’re leaving or have recently left the armed forces

If you’re in your final 2 years of service or were discharged in the last 2 years, the Career Transition Partnership can help you find work and settle into civilian life.

They can assist you in CV-writing and developing interview skills, and can provide expert advice when applying for jobs.

Find out how to get employment support when leaving the armed forces.

If you’re considering self-employment

If you’re considering self-employment, find out more about working for yourself.

Organisations that can help with self-employment

The Forces Employment Charity

The Forces Employment Charity can help you by providing advice on how to set up your own business.

X-Forces Enterprise

X-Forces Enterprise is a social enterprise that supports ex-service personnel and their families in starting their own business.

Writing your application

The skills you’ve gained in the armed forces can help you stand out. Include your service experience in your application. Remember to reduce any military jargon and keep information relevant to the role.

You can find tips on writing and structuring your CV at How to write a CV.

The Career Transition Partnership recommends using the ’CLEAR system’. This stands for:

customised

laid out well

error free

accurate

recent

By following these steps, you’ll be better prepared when sending off your application.

Customised

Target your application to the organisation. Don’t send the same application to multiple employers. Instead, research the company and role you’re applying for. Remember they may be looking at many applications, so it’s essential to make sure you’ve met their specified criteria.

Laid out well

Avoid anything that can distract from the key information. Keep your information brief by using short sentences or bullet points.

Error free

Employers will notice mistakes. It’s essential to make sure your application is free from errors.

Accurate

The details of your qualifications and employment must be true and accurate. Don’t be tempted to exaggerate your achievements.

Recent

Update your CV every time you change jobs or get a new qualification. This will make applications easier.

Preparing for interview

Good preparation is an important factor for a successful interview.

Consider these interview tips.

Transferring your skills

It’s likely you’ll have learned a number of transferable skills during your armed forces career. These are often highly valued and sought after in the civilian job market. Examples include:

Communication skills

Strong communication skills are critical in conveying orders and articulating information clearly, effectively and persuasively.

Leadership skills

Using your armed forces leadership experience, you may be able to demonstrate an ability to:

inspire

influence

motivate

assess situations

make decisions

take risks

determine goals

achieve results through resourcefulness, creativity and teamwork

Analytical skills

If you have a strong analytical background, you may be able to demonstrate the ability to:

evaluate data or research

compile and interpret information

apply logic, handle numbers and determine patterns

Organisational skills

Strong organisations skills will mean the ability to demonstrate:

good time management

the ability to prioritise, disseminate and record data and generate accurate reports

the ability to manage resources, multi-task, administer, direct and coordinate

Technical skills

A strong technical background might mean you can demonstrate:

good practical ‘know-how’ and hands-on proficiency

experience of specific equipment and machinery, software and hardware, chemical substances, techniques and procedures

Personal qualities

Your armed forces background will almost certainly mean you can demonstrate:

integrity

loyalty

resilience

character

self-discipline and control (being punctual, reliable, responsible, structured, resourceful and mission-oriented, with a can-do attitude)

Interpersonal skills

