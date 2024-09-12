Finding a job as a veteran
Find out about employment support and ex-military job opportunities, including education, training and self-employment advice.
Getting help from the government
Op Prosper is a government-backed scheme that aims to ensure equal access to employment opportunities for veterans across the UK.
Specialist-trained employment advisers can introduce you to new career opportunities across different sectors.
They can offer direct access to veteran-friendly employers and offer tips and advice on how to find the right job for you.
You can register with the service by clicking the button below.
Finding a job
You can search for jobs using the Find a job service.
In Northern Ireland, you can search for jobs on Jobcentre Online.
For careers in the Civil Service, learn more about the Great Place to Work for
Veterans scheme.
Great Place to Work for Veterans
Organisations that can help you find a job
There are a number of organisations that can help you find a job, including:
Royal British Legion Industries
Royal British Legion Industries delivers LifeWorks, a programme that provides courses and support to help you into employment
They run courses that include CV-development and learning interview skills, helping you build confidence and motivation to move forward into work.
Royal British Legion Industries
Telephone: 0800 319 6844
Email: lifeworks@rbli.co.uk
Website: RBLI LifeWorks
The Forces Employment Charity
The Forces Employment Charity provides support, jobs and training opportunities to veterans, service leavers, reservists and their families.
The Forces Employment Charity
Telephone: 0121 262 3058
Email: info@forcesemployment.org.uk
Website: Forces Employment Charity
The Poppy Factory
The Poppy Factory supports veterans with health conditions on their employment journey and helps them to overcome any barriers. The majority of veterans supported by the charity have a mental health condition.
The Poppy Factory
Telephone: 020 8939 1837
Email: support@poppyfactory.org
Website: The Poppy Factory
Officers’ Association Scotland
The Officers’ Association Scotland provides lifelong employment support, ranging from bespoke advice and guidance, training, resources, an executive jobs board and networking opportunities to all officers and their families.
Officers’ Association Scotland
Telephone: 0131 550 1575
Email: info@oascotland.org.uk
Website: Officers’ Association Scotland
Find more organisations
To search and filter support organisations by topic and location, visit the GOV.UK directory for veteran support.
If you’re leaving or have recently left the armed forces
If you’re in your final 2 years of service or were discharged in the last 2 years, the Career Transition Partnership can help you find work and settle into civilian life.
They can assist you in CV-writing and developing interview skills, and can provide expert advice when applying for jobs.
Find out how to get employment support when leaving the armed forces.
If you’re considering self-employment
If you’re considering self-employment, find out more about working for yourself.
Organisations that can help with self-employment
The Forces Employment Charity
The Forces Employment Charity can help you by providing advice on how to set up your own business.
The Forces Employment Charity
Telephone: 0121 262 3058
Email: info@forcesemployment.org.uk
Website: Forces Employment Charity
X-Forces Enterprise
X-Forces Enterprise is a social enterprise that supports ex-service personnel and their families in starting their own business.
X-Forces Enterprise
Telephone: 0800 307 7545
Email: info@x-forces.com
Website: X-Forces Enterprise
Find more organisations
To search and filter support organisations by topic and location, visit the GOV.UK directory for veteran support.
Writing your application
The skills you’ve gained in the armed forces can help you stand out. Include your service experience in your application. Remember to reduce any military jargon and keep information relevant to the role.
You can find tips on writing and structuring your CV at How to write a CV.
The Career Transition Partnership recommends using the ’CLEAR system’. This stands for:
- customised
- laid out well
- error free
- accurate
- recent
By following these steps, you’ll be better prepared when sending off your application.
Customised
Target your application to the organisation. Don’t send the same application to multiple employers. Instead, research the company and role you’re applying for. Remember they may be looking at many applications, so it’s essential to make sure you’ve met their specified criteria.
Laid out well
Avoid anything that can distract from the key information. Keep your information brief by using short sentences or bullet points.
Error free
Employers will notice mistakes. It’s essential to make sure your application is free from errors.
Accurate
The details of your qualifications and employment must be true and accurate. Don’t be tempted to exaggerate your achievements.
Recent
Update your CV every time you change jobs or get a new qualification. This will make applications easier.
Preparing for interview
Good preparation is an important factor for a successful interview.
Consider these interview tips.
Transferring your skills
It’s likely you’ll have learned a number of transferable skills during your armed forces career. These are often highly valued and sought after in the civilian job market. Examples include:
Communication skills
Strong communication skills are critical in conveying orders and articulating information clearly, effectively and persuasively.
Leadership skills
Using your armed forces leadership experience, you may be able to demonstrate an ability to:
- inspire
- influence
- motivate
- assess situations
- make decisions
- take risks
- determine goals
- achieve results through resourcefulness, creativity and teamwork
Analytical skills
If you have a strong analytical background, you may be able to demonstrate the ability to:
- evaluate data or research
- compile and interpret information
- apply logic, handle numbers and determine patterns
Organisational skills
Strong organisations skills will mean the ability to demonstrate:
- good time management
- the ability to prioritise, disseminate and record data and generate accurate reports
- the ability to manage resources, multi-task, administer, direct and coordinate
Technical skills
A strong technical background might mean you can demonstrate:
- good practical ‘know-how’ and hands-on proficiency
- experience of specific equipment and machinery, software and hardware, chemical substances, techniques and procedures
Personal qualities
Your armed forces background will almost certainly mean you can demonstrate:
- integrity
- loyalty
- resilience
- character
- self-discipline and control (being punctual, reliable, responsible, structured, resourceful and mission-oriented, with a can-do attitude)
Interpersonal skills
Strong interpersonal skills may include the ability to:
- listen
- take orders
- cooperate
- supervise
- negotiate, guide and be part of a team