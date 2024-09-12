Getting employment support when leaving the armed forces

About the Career Transition Partnership

The Career Transition Partnership ( CTP ) is a specialist resettlement programme designed to help people leaving the armed forces find civilian employment. The support on offer usually depends on how long you’ve served.

A brief overview of the support available is outlined below.

For full details, go to starting your resettlement and enter your circumstances.

To gain access to CTP services, you need to be registered. If you’re not registered and are still serving in the armed forces, contact your local service resettlement adviser.

If you’ve served for over 6 years or have been medically discharged

If you’ve served for over 6 years

You’re entitled to access the Core Resettlement Programme ( CRP ).

The Core Resettlement Programme is available from 2 years before discharge and 2 years after discharge. It entitles you to up to 35 days of graduated resettlement time prior to discharge. This is time allocated to take part in resettlement activities. The number of days you’re entitled to depends on how long you’ve served, up to a maximum of 35 days for those that have served 16 years or more.

If you’ve been medically discharged

If you’ve been medically discharged, you’re entitled to access the Core Resettlement Programme no matter how long you’ve served.

If further support is required, you’re also entitled to access the CTP Assist programme.

If your medical condition means you cannot access resettlement support immediately, you can defer support for up to 2 years after discharge and, in extreme cases, resettlement provision may be transferred to your spouse.

If you’ve served for 4 to 6 years

You’re entitled to access the Employment Support Programme ( ESP ).

You’re not entitled to graduated resettlement time. However, you may be able to attend training events on a standby basis, which you’ll need to pay for yourself.

You’ll also have access to a comprehensive database of job vacancies through CTP RightJob, many of which are available exclusively to service leavers. Employment advisers are on hand to assist.

If you’ve served for less than 4 years

You’re entitled to access CTP Future Horizons, which is open to early service leavers across all services.

You should be registered with the programme automatically on being discharged. If you’re unable to visit one of the locations above, an employment adviser will be in touch following your discharge to discuss your support needs.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact CTP Future Horizons.

If you’re wounded, injured or sick

If you’ve been medically discharged and have been deemed to face significant barriers to employment, you will be entitled to access to the CTP Assist programme.