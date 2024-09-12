Getting support as an LGBT+ veteran
Find out how to get support if you're an LGBT+ veteran of the UK armed forces.
Getting support from your service
The LGBT+ service networks can be a great way to keep in touch with your service.
They organise social functions, conferences, networking events and participate in several regional Pride marches.
The Army LGBT+ network
The Army LGBT+ Network is keen to keep in touch with veterans. Its Veterans Branch can allow you to:
- attend an annual dinner night
- get involved in social functions
- attend networking and employment events
- march in London Pride
- maintain contacts with other LGBT+ veterans and with those serving
- access the welfare support of the wider Army LGBT+ community
Army LGBT+ network
Online: Army LGBT+ Network
The RAF LGBT Freedom Network
The Freedom Network’s mission is to support LGBT+ personnel regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, to take pride in being themselves.
RAF LGBT Freedom Network
Email: Air-LGBTFreedomNetwork@mod.gov.uk
Online: RAF LGBT Freedom Network - Facebook
The Royal Navy Compass Network
The Royal Navy Compass Network is the sexual orientation and gender identity network of the naval service. It includes the Royal Marines, Royal Fleet Auxiliary and Maritime Reserves.
Royal Navy Compass Network
Email: compass@royalnavymail.mod.uk
Facebook: Royal Navy LGBTQ+ Network – Facebook
Getting support from charities
Fighting With Pride
Fighting With Pride is a national charity for LGBT+ veterans.
They offer the following regional support:
- North/East of England
- North-East England
- Midlands, England
- North-West England
- South-East England
- South-West England
- Greater London
- Scotland and Northern Ireland
- Wales
Partnering with Age UK, they run Operation Sterling, a support programme helping older LGBT+ veterans and their families.
If you’re part of an organisation providing support or services to veterans
Fighting with Pride has developed the Pride in Veterans Standard (PiVS).
It’s a programme designed to help organisations demonstrate their commitment to being inclusive and welcoming to LGBT+ veterans, serving personnel and their families.
Register to become a PiVS organisation.
The Royal British Legion
The Royal British Legion has an LGBT+ and Allied Branch.
It’s open to serving and former members of the armed forces, and civilians across the UK.
The Royal British Legion LGBT+ and Allied Branch
Email: LGBTQA.Chairman@rbl.community
Telephone: 0808 802 8080
The LGBT Foundation
The LGBT Foundation runs Operation Equality, an outreach programme that aims to help veterans who identify as LGBTQ+. They have a particular focus on tackling loneliness through a befriending and networking service.
The LGBT Foundation
Telephone: 0345 3 30 30 30
Online: LGBT Foundation contact form
Find more organisations
To search and filter support organisations by topic and location, visit the GOV.UK directory for veteran support.
If you were impacted by the LGBT+ ban on personnel in the armed forces
You may be able to apply for restorative measures.
Find out more at LGBT+ veterans: support and next steps.