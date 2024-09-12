Getting support as an LGBT+ veteran

Getting support from your service

The LGBT + service networks can be a great way to keep in touch with your service.

They organise social functions, conferences, networking events and participate in several regional Pride marches.

The Army LGBT + network

The Army LGBT + Network is keen to keep in touch with veterans. Its Veterans Branch can allow you to:

attend an annual dinner night

get involved in social functions

attend networking and employment events

march in London Pride

maintain contacts with other LGBT + veterans and with those serving

+ veterans and with those serving access the welfare support of the wider Army LGBT + community

The RAF LGBT Freedom Network

The Freedom Network’s mission is to support LGBT + personnel regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, to take pride in being themselves.

The Royal Navy Compass Network

The Royal Navy Compass Network is the sexual orientation and gender identity network of the naval service. It includes the Royal Marines, Royal Fleet Auxiliary and Maritime Reserves.

Getting support from charities

Fighting With Pride

Fighting With Pride is a national charity for LGBT + veterans.

They offer the following regional support:

Partnering with Age UK, they run Operation Sterling, a support programme helping older LGBT + veterans and their families.

If you’re part of an organisation providing support or services to veterans

Fighting with Pride has developed the Pride in Veterans Standard (PiVS).

It’s a programme designed to help organisations demonstrate their commitment to being inclusive and welcoming to LGBT + veterans, serving personnel and their families.

Register to become a PiVS organisation.

The Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion has an LGBT + and Allied Branch.

It’s open to serving and former members of the armed forces, and civilians across the UK.

The LGBT Foundation

The LGBT Foundation runs Operation Equality, an outreach programme that aims to help veterans who identify as LGBTQ+. They have a particular focus on tackling loneliness through a befriending and networking service.

Find more organisations To search and filter support organisations by topic and location, visit the GOV.UK directory for veteran support. Search veteran support directory

If you were impacted by the LGBT + ban on personnel in the armed forces

You may be able to apply for restorative measures.