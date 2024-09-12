Getting help with criminal justice issues as a veteran
Find out what support is available to veterans in contact with the criminal justice system, including help for offenders and ex-offenders.
If you live in England or Scotland
Contact Op Nova.
Op Nova is the government-backed service designed to help veterans who are in contact with the justice system. They can help you access the services you need.
Op Nova
Freephone: 0800 917 7299
Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm
Saturday, 8am to 2pm
Email: opnova@forcesemployment.org.uk
If you live in Wales
Contact NHS Veterans Wales.
NHS Veterans Wales can support veterans in contact with the criminal justice system in Wales.
They can help with issues such as:
- mental health support
- education and learning needs
- reintegration into the community
If you live in Northern Ireland
Contact the Veterans Welfare Service Northern Ireland.
Veterans Welfare Service Northern Ireland can help veterans of the UK armed forces in Northern Ireland access services and support.
Organisations that can help
Royal British Legion Industries
Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) delivers the LifeWorks course, working with veterans to help them identify and access meaningful and sustainable employment. This includes ex-offenders who want to train and find new opportunities. Visit the LifeWorks website to learn more.
SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity
SSAFA is a charity supporting regular and reserve service personnel and their families. SSAFA operates a Veterans in the Criminal Justice System service to support veterans serving prison sentences, and their families.
Contact your local SSAFA regional hub for more information.
Care after Combat
Care after Combat is a charity that provides support for veterans and their families within the criminal justice system in England and Wales. They provides services including mentorship support, group meetings in prison, remote support service and telephone helpline assistance.
Care after Combat
Telephone: 0300 343 0255
Email: enquiries@careaftercombat.org
Website: Care after Combat
Find more organisations
To search and filter support organisations by topic and location, visit the GOV.UK directory for veteran support.