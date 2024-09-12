Getting help with criminal justice issues as a veteran

If you live in England or Scotland

Contact Op Nova.

Op Nova is the government-backed service designed to help veterans who are in contact with the justice system. They can help you access the services you need.

If you live in Wales

Contact NHS Veterans Wales.

NHS Veterans Wales can support veterans in contact with the criminal justice system in Wales.

They can help with issues such as:

mental health support

education and learning needs

reintegration into the community

If you live in Northern Ireland

Contact the Veterans Welfare Service Northern Ireland.

Veterans Welfare Service Northern Ireland can help veterans of the UK armed forces in Northern Ireland access services and support.

Organisations that can help

Royal British Legion Industries

Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) delivers the LifeWorks course, working with veterans to help them identify and access meaningful and sustainable employment. This includes ex-offenders who want to train and find new opportunities. Visit the LifeWorks website to learn more.

SSAFA - the Armed Forces charity

SSAFA is a charity supporting regular and reserve service personnel and their families. SSAFA operates a Veterans in the Criminal Justice System service to support veterans serving prison sentences, and their families.

Contact your local SSAFA regional hub for more information.

Care after Combat

Care after Combat is a charity that provides support for veterans and their families within the criminal justice system in England and Wales. They provides services including mentorship support, group meetings in prison, remote support service and telephone helpline assistance.