What to do when a veteran dies

There are a number of services and support packages available to families after a veteran or service person has died.

Registering the death

You should register the death and tell the government.

You’ll also need to tell banks, utility companies and landlords or housing associations yourself.

If the veteran was receiving compensation

If the veterans was getting compensation from the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme ( AFCS ) or the War Pension Scheme ( WPS ), call the Ministry of Defence bereavement line:

Ministry of Defence

Telephone: 0800 169 3458



If the veteran was not receiving compensation

If the veteran was a member of the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS) and not receiving payments from the AFCS or WPS , please notify Equiniti of the death.

Claiming funeral costs

You can claim funeral costs where:

death was due to service before 6 April 2005, or

War Pensions Constant Attendance Allowance was being paid, or would have been paid had the War Pensioner not been in hospital when they died, or

Unemployability Supplement was in payment at the time of death and the War Pension was being paid at 80% or higher

Check to see if you are entitled to claim funeral expenses.

If the death was caused by service on or after 6 April 2005

Claiming compensation

If your wife, husband or civil partner died as a result of service in the UK armed forces after 6 April 2005, you should claim through the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme.

Check to see if you can claim compensation from the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme.

Further family entitlements

You may also be eligible to other entitlements.

Check if you can claim entitlements after a veteran has died due to service on or after 6 April 2005.

If the death was caused by service before 6 April 2005

Claiming compensation

If your wife, husband or civil partner died as a result of service in the UK armed forces or during a time of war before 6 April 2005, you should see if you are entitled to a War Widow(er)’s Pension.

Check to see if you are entitled to a War Widow(er)’s Pension.

They must have served before 6 April 2005, but you may be eligible if they died as a result of their illness or injury later.

War Widow(er)s Recognition Payment

The War Widow(er)s Recognition Payment Scheme applies to claimants who:

forfeited their entitlement to a pension for a service attributable death prior to 2015, and

cannot have that pension restored because they are still in a relationship

Check to see if you are entitled to a War Widow(er)s Recognition Payment.

Getting bereavement support

There are a number of organisations that can provide bereavement support and advice at this difficult time.

Veterans Welfare Service

The Veterans Welfare Service (VWS) help bereaved families by arranging access to all appropriate services. Help and guidance is available over telephone or face-to-face through a national network of welfare managers.

Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre

The Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre ( JCCC ) manage and co-ordinate practical needs following the death of a person in service and give advice and guidance to visiting officers.

Purple Pack bereavement guide for families of service personnel

The Purple Pack bereavement guide for families of service personnel provides information and support to those who have lost a loved one while in service.

Help is at Hand booklet

The Help is at Hand booklet is a resource for people bereaved through suicide or other unexplained death, and for those helping them.

The booklet is supported by Public Health England, the National Suicide Prevention Alliance and the Support after Suicide Partnership.