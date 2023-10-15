War Widow(er)s Recognition Payment

Widow(er)s of Armed Forces personnel who forfeited their service attributable pensions prior to 2015 could now be eligible for a one-off payment of £87,500 as part of the Government’s continued support for the Armed Forces, their families and veterans.

This recognition payment is made under a key principle of the Armed Forces Covenant. The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation that those who serve, or have served, in the Armed Forces, and their families, will be treated fairly and will not be disadvantaged in accessing public and commercial goods and services as a result of their military service. It also allows for special provision when justified for those who have sacrificed the most, such as the bereaved and injured.

If you think you may be eligible to receive the payment, please refer to the fact sheet and the policy document, and then complete the claim form which you can either print off and manually complete or attach in an email.

Veterans UK

Tomlinson House

Norcross

Thornton-Cleveleys

FY5 3WP



Veterans UK Helpline 0808 1914 218

Overseas +441253 866043



Email: DBSVets-Widows@mod.gov.uk

Those who have already contacted the Ministry of Defence about the payment will be sent a claim form without having to contact us again.