AFCS and War Pensions Scheme claim form

Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK
Armed forces compensation, Support services for military and defence personnel and their families, and Support services for veterans and their families
3 December 2015
7 June 2017, see all updates

Use this form when claiming under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme and/or the War Pensions Scheme

Armed Forces Compensation Scheme and War Pensions Scheme claim form (AFCSWPS001)

Once the form is completed please send the form to the address noted on the form.

If you have any other enquiries you can contact the Veterans UK as detailed below.

For help and information please ring the Veterans UK helpline on Freephone: 0808 1914 218 (UK only), Overseas helpline: +44 1253 866 043

Alternatively you can write to us:

Veterans UK
Norcross
Thornton Cleveleys
Lancashire
FY5 3WP

Published: 3 December 2015

Updated: 7 June 2017

