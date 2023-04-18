Death of an Armed Forces Pension Scheme member
Instructions on what to do on the death of a member currently in receipt or non-receipt of an armed forces pension.
Member is in receipt of an armed forces pension
If the member is in receipt of an armed forces pension, the informant is required to firstly tell the paying agent so that the pension will stop, and if there is a dependant who wishes to make a claim for a pension, they should contact the Armed Forces Pensions Scheme Team to request an application form and guidance information.
The contact information is:
Equiniti PO Box 1246
Sutherland House
Russell Way
Crawley
RH10 0HZ
Tel No: 0345 121 2514
Overseas +441903768625
Email: veteransukpensions@equiniti.com
Armed Forces Pension Schemes
Mail Point 486
Kentigern House
65 Brown Street
Glasgow G2 8EX
Tel No: 0800 085 3600
Overseas +44141 224 3600
Email: dbs-jpac@dbspv.mod.uk
Member not yet in receipt of a pension
If the member is not in receipt of an armed forces pension because they have died before claiming it, there may be entitlement to a dependant’s pension, there may also be a lump sum, which is part of the members Estate if there are no eligible dependants.
To establish entitlement, the dependant or informant should contact the AFPS Team to request an application form and guidance information or more information about how to claim a benefit from the members Estate. If you are unsure whether the member served long enough to have a deferred pension you can check the eligibility criteria by contacting the Enquiry Centre using the telephone number or email address below.
The contact details are:
Armed Forces Pension Schemes
Mail Point 486
Kentigern House
65 Brown Street
Glasgow G2 8EX
Tel No: 0800 085 3600
Overseas +44141 224 3600
Email: dbs-jpac@dbspv.mod.uk
If the person who has died is a dependant of a member of the Armed Forces Pension Schemes who is in receipt of a pension or a Pension Credit Member whose pension is in payment or in deferment the same process applies.