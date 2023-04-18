Death of an Armed Forces Pension Scheme member

Member is in receipt of an armed forces pension

If the member is in receipt of an armed forces pension, the informant is required to firstly tell the paying agent so that the pension will stop, and if there is a dependant who wishes to make a claim for a pension, they should contact the Armed Forces Pensions Scheme Team to request an application form and guidance information.

The contact information is:

For the Paying Agent

Equiniti PO Box 1246

Sutherland House

Russell Way

Crawley

RH10 0HZ



Email: veteransukpensions@equiniti.com

Armed Forces Pension Schemes

Mail Point 486

Kentigern House

65 Brown Street

Glasgow G2 8EX



Email: dbs-jpac@dbspv.mod.uk

Member not yet in receipt of a pension

If the member is not in receipt of an armed forces pension because they have died before claiming it, there may be entitlement to a dependant’s pension, there may also be a lump sum, which is part of the members Estate if there are no eligible dependants.

To establish entitlement, the dependant or informant should contact the AFPS Team to request an application form and guidance information or more information about how to claim a benefit from the members Estate. If you are unsure whether the member served long enough to have a deferred pension you can check the eligibility criteria by contacting the Enquiry Centre using the telephone number or email address below.

The contact details are:

Armed Forces Pension Schemes

Mail Point 486

Kentigern House

65 Brown Street

Glasgow G2 8EX



Email: dbs-jpac@dbspv.mod.uk

If the person who has died is a dependant of a member of the Armed Forces Pension Schemes who is in receipt of a pension or a Pension Credit Member whose pension is in payment or in deferment the same process applies.