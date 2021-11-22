Armed Forces Pension Scheme: Future pension provision from 1 April 2022

MOD will undertake a public consultation on the scheme-specific amendments that will be required to the Armed Forces Pension Scheme regulations to implement the McCloud prospective remedy.

The amendments will close all Armed Forces legacy pension schemes on 31 March 2022 and ensure that from 1 April 22 all serving personnel who were full protection members will transition to the AFPS 15 and begin to accrue benefits under that scheme from that date.

The amendments will also address some minor errors and omissions in pension scheme regulations.