Open consultation overview: Armed Forces Pension Scheme: Future pension provision from 1 April 2022

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
22 November 2021

Summary

A consultation on scheme-specific amendments to the Armed Forces Pension Scheme regulations.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

MOD will undertake a public consultation on the scheme-specific amendments that will be required to the Armed Forces Pension Scheme regulations to implement the McCloud prospective remedy.

The amendments will close all Armed Forces legacy pension schemes on 31 March 2022 and ensure that from 1 April 22 all serving personnel who were full protection members will transition to the AFPS 15 and begin to accrue benefits under that scheme from that date.

The amendments will also address some minor errors and omissions in pension scheme regulations.

Documents

Armed Forces Pension Scheme: Future pension provision from 1 April 2022

PDF, 254KB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Equality Impact Assessment for McCloud Pension Remedy – Prospective

PDF, 372KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The Armed Forces Pensions (Amendments) Regulations 2022

PDF, 168KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

Email to:

AFPension-Policy@mod.gov.uk

Write to:

Ministry of Defence
AF Remunerations - Pensions
Main Building
6th Floor Zone M
Whitehall
SW1A 2HB

Published 22 November 2021

