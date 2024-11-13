JSP 936: Dependable Artificial Intelligence (AI) in defence (part 1: directive)

Following on from the Defence AI Strategy and Ambitious, Safe and Responsible policy, JSP 936 (part 1: directive) is an important step to ensure that teams across defence understand their responsibilities when developing and using AI technologies. It provides clear direction on how to implement the MOD’s AI ethical principles, to deliver safe, robust and effective AI-enabled capabilities which have the right level of human oversight to advance our military edge.

JSP 936 includes directives on governance, development and assurance throughout the AI lifecycle which encompasses quality, safety and security considerations. It draws on existing policies and best practices, bridging the gap between high-level ethical principles on the use of AI and their practical implementation, guiding the department to become fully AI-ready.

We have a duty to make the best use of AI technologies to address threats to our national security and that of our allies, and to use these technologies safely and responsibly in line with our legal commitments and the values of the society we serve. By reading and understanding JSP 936 part 1, our industry partners can ensure that their projects are aligned with defence’s strategic goals, expectations on ethical AI, and technical requirements, ultimately fostering a more robust and collaborative AI ecosystem.

